A new luxury golf simulator is opening in Leeds this weekend.
Back Nine Golf, which allows customers to play on more than 250 world-famous courses, has taken over a former tattoo parlour in Oxford Street, Guiseley. Business partners Oliver Firth and Mark Flanagan have spent three months and £50,000 renovating the venue, which will officially open on Sunday (October 1).
The Trackman-powered facility also has fun games for kids and customers can enter a raft of Trackman and Back Nine Golf tournaments.
Ahead of the official opening this weekend, our photographer Simon Hulme got a sneak peak inside the venue. Take a first look inside Back Nine Golf.
1. Back Nine Golf
Business partners Oliver Firth (pictured) and Mark Flanagan have renovated a former tattoo parlour into a luxury golf simulator, the first of its kind in Yorkshire Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Back Nine Golf
Mark Flanagan is pictured in the fully-licensed bar, where players can enjoy a drink with friends Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Back Nine Golf
Mark said that because there is just one bay, customers will feel like Back Nine Golf is theirs for the time they're using the facility Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Back Nine Golf
“Indoor golf is booming,” said Mark, who has a background in golf media. “And it is easy to see why when you consider its advantages in terms of saving time, comfort, everything the Trackman system brings to the table and the general enjoyment people get doing all the different courses and games.” Photo: Simon Hulme