Azets appoints corporate finance partner

International business advisory group Azets has further strengthened its corporate finance presence in Yorkshire, welcoming Iffy Hussein as a corporate finance partner in its Leeds office.

Iffy joins Azets with over 13 years of experience at EY and PwC, where he spent his time supporting and advising privately owned and private equity backed businesses across the spectrum of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and with a track record of experience and expertise across business services and TMT (Technology, Media and telecommunications).

He will support a range of businesses at different points in their journey, leveraging his specialist expertise for clients nationwide.

UK head of corporate finance Lee Humble said: “Iffy’s extensive experience supporting a range of businesses through all aspects of corporate finance will be an asset to our team – in Leeds and right across the UK.

“We’ve advised and closed a significant number of deals this year despite the M&A market being one of the most turbulent in recent memory. I’m confident that figure will continue to increase now Iffy has joined us.”

Iffy’s appointment comes as Azets - one of the UK ‘s top 10 accountancy and advisory firms - continues to expand its corporate finance presence and offering in Yorkshire and nationally.

He follows corporate finance executive Joshua Wright and corporate finance manager Adam Mulla into the Yorkshire corporate finance team during 2025.

Iffy said: “It is an exciting time to join Azets as the company continues on its impressive national and international growth journey.

“Azets is at the forefront of significant structural change within the accountancy sector, where firms with good people, investment and technological capability are growing rapidly and increasing market share.

“Despite an improving economic landscape with lower interest rates and strong liquidity in debt markets and across private equity, the geopolitical landscape remains a challenge for many businesses.

“Businesses require support and advice throughout their journey, with the right advice from the right professional key to an optimum outcome.

“With its national and international strength and local focus, Azets is able to provide that support and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play my part.”

Azets’ corporate finance experts specialise in M&A advisory, capital raising and transaction services for all types of businesses.

The firm provides independent, trusted advice with a proactive, partner-led, dedicated and bespoke service for clients.

Azets has offices in Leeds, Bradford and York where it employs 335 people.