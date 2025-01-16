Award confirms Czajka Care Group cares for its team as well as its residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prestigious accreditation scheme that recognises businesses that invest in the development of their staff has been awarded to Czajka Care Group.

Czajka Care Group owns and operates three nursing and care homes in West Yorkshire – Brookfield Care Home and Staveley Birkleas Nursing Home in Nab Wood, Shipley and Currergate Nursing Home in Steeton, between Keighley and Skipton.

The family-owned care group employs at team of 241 and it first achieved the Investors in People (IIP) accreditation in 2015, the recent award means the firm now holds the accolade for a tenth consecutive year. Czajka Care Group also provides purpose-built retirement housing and operates The Clubhouse at Fairmount Park, which is a members only club, with a wide range of leisure facilities.

Czajka Care Group’s head of human resources, Daniel Czajka, said: “The last year has seen plenty of development within our group – we’ve not only invested almost £3million in expanding two of our homes and building more retirement homes, but we’ve continued to invest heavily in the training and development of our much-valued team, alongside investing in technology to support their day-to-day roles.

“We are lucky to have so many loyal and long-serving team members and we are committed to their development, so they can enjoy career progression and achieve their goals, and this was highlighted in the IIP report.

“Our values of compassion, adaptability, respect, excellence and safety run through everything we do, and the IIP accreditation underlined how they are embedded from the very start of our recruitment process.”

The IIP accreditation panel interviewed team members individually and in groups, and also surveyed the entire team. The results showed that the team at Czajka Care Group feel trusted to make decisions appropriate to their role and that they work in an environment where the culture is open and honest.

The report also praised the visibility of the leadership team, the opportunities for learning and development to support career progression, as well as job-related skills, and the excellent knowledge and skills sharing that takes place amongst the team. Daniel added: “We are wholeheartedly committed to excellent people management practices, and with a new online, interactive training platform, we make sure that our talented people reach their full potential.”

The report also highlighted Czajka Care Group’s stable and experienced management team, all of whom have specific responsibilities, so that every area of the business is fully supported. It also praised its people as being very committed to delivering a high-quality service to residents.

Daniel said: “We work closely in teams to share best practice and make sure people are trusted to make the right decisions collaboratively, as well as ensuring consistent standards are always met, which means our homes are all rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission, and we have firm plans in place to achieve ‘outstanding’ ratings in the near future.”

Managing director of Czajka Care Group, Konrad Czajka, said: “We are very proud of the IIP accreditation and the comments from the report. We put our people and our residents at the heart of everything we do – we are not a corporate owned company – we are a family business that has cared for people for more than 40 years, and we take our role very seriously. Having well qualified, experienced staff that love their jobs and progress with us helps us to provide an even better experience for our residents and we are delighted that the IIP organisation has recognised this.”