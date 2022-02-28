At least 100 staff to be based in Leeds at new Financial Conduct Authority office

The opening of the Leeds office was announced in the FCA’s Business Plan in July 2021 and follows the establishment of a small presence in Cardiff and Belfast.

In a statement the FCA said: "The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is recruiting around 200 new roles as part of its transformation programme.

"The regulator has recently recruited 95 colleagues in new positions in authorisations, which manages applications from financial services providers, investment firms and consumer credit firms to be authorised or registered by the FCA.

"The FCA has also committed to expand its footprint across the UK, including doubling its headcount in Edinburgh to around 200 and increasing recruitment in data and technology.

"As part of this commitment to expand outside London, William Hague, the FCA’s former chief people officer, will lead on setting up a new office in Leeds. The FCA’s General Counsel, Stephen Braviner Roman, who set up the Government Legal Department’s regional office in Leeds, will work with William to establish the office."

"The roles in Leeds and Edinburgh will be new roles or filling vacancies as they are arise and will not involve a restructuring of positions out of London."

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA said: “I’m delighted that an experienced leader like William will head up our office in Leeds, as we broaden our talent base and national footprint. This is an important step in our transformation which will ensure we are a regulator that better represents the people we serve.”