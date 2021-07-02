Asda confirms its Leeds headquarters will now move to hybrid working patterns

The chain said that it will introduce a "work where it works" policy that will allow staff to work both at home and in the office.

In line with Government guidance, Asda continues to encourage colleagues to work from home where they can currently.

However, Asda said it has invested in its head offices to make sure they are Covid-secure and these have remained open with reduced capacity throughout the pandemic for those colleagues that need to work from an office location or choose to for wellbeing reasons.

Asda's Leeds HQ

Once all social distancing restrictions are lifted, colleagues at Asda House in Leeds and George House in Leicester, will move to a permanent hybrid working model.

The new approach will encourage colleagues to select the best location to do their job in a day – this could be from home, head office or an alternative location such as a store or depot.

Under the new ways of working, colleagues will be expected to work from their head office location when they have jobs that are better suited to an office environment such as team meetings, training and meeting with other colleagues. Equally, they have the flexibility to work from home when it is more productive to do so – such as tasks that involve planning or research.

Given one of the main advantages of hybrid working is flexibility, there will be no set targets on the number of days colleagues will work from a specific location. Instead, colleagues will work with their teams and line managers to strike the right balance between home and office working, whilst ensuring this is led by the needs of the business.

Jacki Simpson, Asda Vice President of People Operations, said: “We have learned a great deal about working patterns during the last 16 months and have seen colleagues work productively across different locations. Having consulted extensively with them about future ways of working, we know they welcome the increased flexibility of remote working.

"However, they also acknowledge there is some work that is simply better done from the office, so as we move forward a hybrid working model is the right approach for our people and the business. We believe this approach will help us attract and retain the best talent and will continue to position Asda as an employer of choice.”