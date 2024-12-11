Artist fuses art and mental health advocacy with UKSE support

Based in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, local artist Yen Ip has launched a unique art studio dedicated to merging creativity with mental health advocacy.

Since officially opening his business in July 2024, Yen has been on a mission to promote mental well-being through his artwork, children’s picture books, and community-based drawing workshops.

Yen, who grew up in Scunthorpe, studied Illustration at the University of Lincoln and worked in the arts and production field for nearly two decades. His journey took an unexpected turn when he faced severe mental health challenges, which eventually led him back to his hometown.

Yen's studio can be found in Fountain Arts CIC with other local studio holders Yen is already gaining traction, with clients from North Lincolnshire, and plans to expand to other areas such as Sheffield and Hull. His services range from children’s drawing workshops to live caricature events at weddings, birthday parties, and community events.

As well as volunteering in local community projects within Fountain Arts, his workshops have been well-received at local libraries, where he teaches young children the basics of drawing while encouraging conversations around mental health.

Yen has also won an award this year from "Mental Health Shines" organised by Rubiks Inclusive Counselling Interventions CIC, the award recognised his mental health recovery and for advocating for people to get involved in the arts.

To support his business, Yen applied for the UKSE Kickstart grant – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – enabling Yen to fund essential equipment, promotional materials, and entry fees for wedding showcases.

With his studio now up and running, he remains committed to expanding his services and promoting mental health through his art. He also volunteers as a trustee for Rubiks Inclusive Counselling Interventions CIC, the organisation that supported him during his recovery, and hopes to integrate art therapy into future community initiatives.

Yen’s ultimate goal is to publish his children’s picture book series, starting with Billie Stormer Wears Too Many Hats, which introduces mental health themes to young audiences. He hopes these books will inspire families to engage in open conversations about mental well-being.

Commenting on his successful start, Yen said: “Rediscovering my passion for art was a transformative experience, and after doing so, I wanted to combine my love of art with my commitment to mental health, creating a business that advocates for both.

“The UKSE Kickstart Grant has been a tremendous help, it allowed me to get started with high-quality business materials, from PVC-free banners and business cards to professional software.

“My journey has taught me resilience, and I hope to share that with others through my work!”

Pete Newton, Regional Executive at UKSE, said: “Yen’s initiative is truly inspiring. Having experienced first-hand the benefits that community and collaboration through art can have on mental health, he is now helping others do the same.

“His commitment to helping people and enriching the community through his creative talents aligns perfectly with the values we support at UKSE.

“We’re proud to have helped him take these first steps and look forward to seeing the positive impact he’ll continue to make.”

UKSE also provides loan and equity finance of up to £1.5m to existing companies which are growing, particularly those creating jobs – for further information please contact the team on 0114 2700 933.