Around 59 per cent of small businesses in Leeds plan to expand beyond city for first time in 2022, according to Google study

Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, new research from Google indicates growing numbers of small businesses in Leeds are thinking globally.

Ronan Harris, Vice President and MD, Google UK & Ireland, commented: “With more small businesses across Leeds on the brink of expansion, we must make sure that everyone has the digital tools and skills needed for the next phase of business growth.

“It’s inspiring to see people gain confidence through our Google Digital Garage skills training. Encouraging greater adoption of digital technology could be one of the most powerful ways of driving a sustainable and inclusive recovery.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, new research from Google indicates growing numbers of small businesses in Leeds are thinking globally.