Ardagh Glass Knottingley: Forklift drivers at bottle factory call off strike action after agreement reached
The forklift drivers, employed by Lockwood Haulage in Knottingley on the Ardagh Glass contract, took strike action in July to gain union recognition.
All scheduled strike action has now been cancelled, with the workers now having formal union recognition for areas like health and safety, pay negotiations and disciplinary hearings.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “A huge well done to the Lockwood forklift drivers who stood together on the picket line and won.
“This agreement will help to drive up the standard of jobs, pay and conditions for these workers.”
The forklift drivers were previously employed by GXO before transferring to Lockwood Haulage in March after the company took over the Ardagh Glass contract.
GXO had a longstanding recognition agreement on collective bargaining with Unite, which Lockwood has now agreed to sign.
Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said: “We are pleased that this dispute has ended with a minimum of disruption to Ardagh Glass, who I wish to thank for their patience.
“This win is another example of why those wanting to improve their working lives and wages should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”