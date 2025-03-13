Arco welcomes renowned expert Meine Oldersma as non-executive director to reaffirm safety leadership and accelerate growth

Arco, the UK and Ireland’s leading safety company announces that following an extensive external process, Meine Oldersma has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director (NED). Meine will succeed Kevin Appleton who has completed his third, three-year, term.

Meine is an experienced business leader, bringing valuable insight and industry knowledge to the role having held a number of senior executive and Non-Executive positions in the UK. Meine is currently Chairman at Dunlop Protective Footwear, CMS Distribution and Batt Cables Ltd alongside his Non-Executive Director role at Safetykleen. He is also an advisor to several financial institutions regarding distribution and business services.

Over an expansive career, Meine has worked in numerous senior roles at companies including as director of OM&C M&A consultancy, CEO of SiG plc and CEO & President, China Group at Ingram Micro. Meine has also held extensive non-executive roles at prominent companies in the safety industry, notably at Bunzl Greenham and Brammer. His expertise and relevant knowledge makes Meine a valuable addition to the Arco Board, underlining our continued focus on excellence in safety, and growth.

Thomas Martin, Chairman of Arco commented: “I am personally grateful for the guidance and input Kevin has provided and his contribution during his tenure. We wish him all the best for the future.

“Meine brings an unrivalled global experience in multiple industries, almost all of which centre around distribution, manufacturing or business services. He specialises in creating shareholder value through sustainable growth with an enviable track record of successfully achieving this over 30 years.

“I am confident Meine will be a strong addition to the Board and will provide incredibly relevant insight and knowledge to support our future growth agenda and priorities for Arco.”

Meine Oldersma, commented: "I am delighted to be joining Arco and I’m enthused by the opportunity ahead. Arco is a great business with a market leading industry presence, and I am looking forward to working with the Board, Thomas, Guy Bruce (CEO) and the wider team to deliver sustainable growth for the future.”