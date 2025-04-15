Arco launches its most comprehensive range yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arco, the UK’s leading safety expert, has launched its most extensive range of safety products to date, bringing over 140 years of experience and expertise, to their PPE and workwear range.

The new range includes high-performance PPE, hi-vis clothing, chemical protection, responsible choice workwear, flame-resistant/arc flash garments, working at height products, and gloves – all designed, developed and tested by Arco, focused on compliance through quality, sustainability and ethical responsibility, the range is Arco made. Arco tested. Designed to exceed industry standards, by Arco experts, with performance, compliance and responsible manufacturing in mind.

The new range brings cost-effective safety equipment to customers without compromising on quality, included in the range:

The Arco Essentials range is a cost-effective solution for customers who prefer to leave nothing to chance.

Hi-vis range: visible and stylish with enhanced hardwearing materials.

Chemical protection range: defends against chemicals, contaminants, and pathogens.

FR/arc clothing: Flame resistant and safety tested, made with superior flash protection, yet comfortable for the wearer.

Working at height: 15 expertly designed products that are lightweight, padded, and fully compliant.

Gloves: Dextrous protective gloves, with touchscreen functionality to keep workers protected at all times.

Responsible choice workwear: featuring Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified recycled materials, this range offers ethical, durable, and traceable workwear without compromise

All Arco products are designed to the highest of safety standards, surpassing basic industry criteria and are rigorously tested in the company’s independent UKAS accredited Product Assurance Laboratory and backed by its unique five-step product assurance process. The British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) found that between December 2023 and December 2024, only 10% of non-member products tested fully met compliance standards - underscoring the importance of trusted suppliers.

Simon Allan-Brooks, Chief Commercial Officer at Arco, said: “At a time when non-compliant products are easier to purchase and harder to spot than ever before, workers need to be confident that what they’re purchasing will protect them. Our new range has been a cornerstone in our safety products offering, enabling customers to purchase all of the necessary items for their working environment at a competitive price, with the peace of mind that the products will keep them safe.

“Revitalising this portfolio with modernised, responsible and optimised safety equipment, designed and tested by Arco means that customers can be confident they are making the ethical, quality and compliant choice. Our commitment to workplace safety has never wavered and with over 140 years of safety experience woven into every product, customers can trust that they and their workers are in safe hands. When it comes to protecting your people, chance nothing.”

To support the launch, Arco is investing in national advertising across TV, digital streaming, outdoor media, radio, and paid social. The full range is also available to explore in person at the Arco Discovery Centre in Hull—offering a hands-on experience of Arco’s innovative approach to safety.

Visitors to the Health and Safety Event at Birmingham NEC (8th–10th April) had the opportunity to explore the new range first-hand. The launch was showcased at the event, giving attendees a preview of Arco’s latest innovations in compliant, high-performance safety products—backed by over a century of expertise.

Explore the full Arco range and find out more: www.arco.co.uk/arco-range