arch.law sports launches to support athletes protect and grow careers

arch.law has launched a new sports agency, providing athletes with a unique blend of representation, commercial guidance, and legal expertise designed to protect and grow their careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating under the arch.law brand, arch.law sports delivers a genuinely full-service model that provides athletes, clubs and organisations with trusted legal expertise and commercial representation across the full sporting landscape. From contract negotiation and regulatory compliance to sponsorship, image rights, immigration and dispute resolution, the team delivers solutions that protect careers, build value and unlock opportunities. With a global presence and a modern, flexible approach, arch.law sports will support its clients at every stage of their sporting journey.

One of the UK's most experienced sports lawyers, Richard Cramer joins from Front Row Legalwhere he has advised clubs, coaches and players across a number of different sports with a specialism in rugby league and soccer. He has handled a range of high-profile disputes involving leading sports organisations. Richard often appears in the media as an expert adviser on complicated sports and reputation management issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His experience positions him as one of the few lawyers bridging legal, commercial, and reputational aspects of athlete management. Richard has built strong connections in both the UK and Australia - where many rugby league players transition into the UK game. He is equally well known for his work in reputation management, media and entertainment law, and commercial dispute resolution.

Richard Cramer joins new sports agency, arch.law sports

Unlike traditional agencies, arch.law’s legal-first platform ensures that athletes are safeguarded against commercial and compliance risks, while also opening doors to brand partnerships and endorsement opportunities.

Support will extend beyond the playing field: the agency will work with athletes throughout their career lifecycle, from their first professional contract to post-career transitions such as wealth management, property portfolios and endorsements. This one-stop-shop model provides personalised attention, transparent pricing and long-term security - helping athletes focus on performance while arch.law takes care of the rest.

Alexander Grantham, Zak Leech and Harry Leaitherland also join in the UK. Alexander is FIFA-licensed and an FA-registered Sports Agent whilst Zak and Harry are both working towards FIFA accreditation. They will focus on athlete recruitment, contract negotiation and sponsorship deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a background in education, Alexander focuses on player development and welfare, guiding athletes to make informed, long-term decisions.

Zak previously spent over three years at a global research firm, developing commercial insight and networks, before building his expertise in recruitment and athlete engagement.

A recent graduate, Harry has gained direct industry exposure through internships including at Manchester City and has four years’ experience as a licensed coach.

Richard Cramer said: “This is about giving male and female athletes at every stage the support they deserve. We’re creating an agency that understands the demands of sport but also the risks - whether that’s a Hyrox competitor building their profile, a footballer entering the professional arena, or a rugby league player managing a cross-border move. With arch.law behind us, we can give athletes the same level of professionalism and trusted advice that’s usually reserved for the very top tier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team is also joined by Paddy Moylan in New South Wales, Australia, extending arch.law sport’s Australasian reach into one of the most dynamic international sports markets.

Paddy brings extensive governance and board-level sporting experience to the team. He is an ex Olympic board member, inaugural Chair of the Southern Districts Cricket Zone, and Assistant Commissioner at Cricket NSW. Paddy has acted as a Tribunal and Judiciary Member for sporting bodies and sits on several boards and advisory groups across sport and the community. His governance and compliance expertise gives arch.law sports a distinctive edge in navigating the complex regulatory frameworks that athletes and organisations face both in Australia and internationally.

​