Appeal for Santas to help store's festive fund-raising bid
The shop owner, Chris Wilson, has converted the top floor of the shop by knocking down walls, building a small cabin area, adding a small train set and play area and even constructed a fabulous wooden sleigh with a projected light show to transport the children to the North Pole on their way to meet Santa.
Chris has been working on the project since May this year and poured his soul into bringing some joy to the local community.
The only problem is he’s short of helpers and Santas - or Mrs Clauses - for the children to meet. Another local business, Canty Compliance, is due to sponsor presents for the children, but with no Santa for them to meet it will be difficult to sell tickets to the beautiful Grotto.
Please can you help in the hope we can attract some help to create a little magic?
Anyone who would like to volunteer to be a Santa - Mr or Mrs - please call into the shop or call 01977 685773. Come and be part of something special this holiday season and bring the magic of Christmas to life at Sherburn DIY’s Santa’s Grotto!