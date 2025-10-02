Apollo3D serves up 3,000th virtual tour with long-standing restaurant client

(Left to right) Alessandro Proietti, co-owner of Buon Apps with Mark Shepherd and Rob Wilyman, directors of Apollo3D.

Leading UK 3D mapping specialist, Apollo3D, has reached a major milestone with the production of its 3,000th virtual tour, created for popular Otley-based Italian restaurant, Buon Apps.

Buon Apps was one of Apollo3D’s first clients in 2017, when the company was commissioned to produce a 3D tour of the restaurant’s stunning new riverside site after relocating from its original site at Wharfe Bank Mills.

As the restaurant has evolved over the years, owners Alessandro and Sofia Elena Proietti have continued to work with Apollo3D to showcase Buon Apps’ atmospheric dining spaces and outdoor terrace through immersive, high-quality virtual maps.

The new 360° 3D virtual tour, the most detailed and immersive yet, uses state-of-the-art Matterport camera technology to allow customers to explore every corner of the restaurant online before they book, providing an authentic feel for the venue’s unique ambience and layout.

Apollo3D has grown rapidly since its launch six years ago, creating virtual tours for a diverse range of hospitality and leisure clients, including wedding venues, bars, restaurants, hotels, heritage sites, and visitor attractions. Projects have included tours for venues such as Kirkstall Abbey, The Royal Armouries, Rudding Park and numerous boutique hotels and gastro pubs across the UK.

The team has even produced a virtual tour for what claims to be England’s oldest inn, ‘Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem’ in Nottingham, which reportedly dates back to 1187.

Mark Shepherd, director and founder of Apollo3D, said: “Reaching our 3,000th virtual tour is a huge achievement for the whole team and it’s fitting that it’s for Buon Apps, one of the very first businesses to believe in what we do. The hospitality sector has embraced virtual tours as a powerful marketing tool, helping venues to attract footfall, secure bookings and stand out in a competitive market. From wedding venues and fine dining restaurants to pubs and visitor attractions, virtual tours have become an essential part of how businesses present themselves to customers.”

With demand for immersive digital content continuing to grow, Apollo3D is set to expand its offering further in 2025 and next year, working with clients nationwide and internationally to bring their spaces to life online.

Alessandro Proietti, co-owner of Buon Apps, added: “For us, a virtual tour is more than just a visual showcase, it’s a way of inviting people into the restaurant before they’ve even set foot inside. Thanks to the expertise of the team at Apollo3D, customers can see the surroundings, the riverside setting and the quality of our dining spaces, which really helps when they’re choosing somewhere special to eat or planning a private event. It gives them a real sense of the ambience we’ve worked hard to create over the years. In today’s hospitality market, where customers have more choice than ever, tools like this are vital for attracting new visitors and securing bookings.”

Apollo3D was founded in 2017 and is based at Wharfebank Mills in Otley, with a team of 12 employees. Clients cover a broad spectrum of sectors from retail and healthcare to hospitality and facilities management, and include the NHS, Marks & Spencer, Greene King, OCS, Primark and The Environment Agency.

Apollo3D’s portfolio of virtual tours is here https://www.apollo3d.co.uk/virtualtourmenus/and the virtual tour of Buon Apps is here https://show.apollo3d.co.uk/en/ tour /buonapps