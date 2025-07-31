Aon’s work experience programme creates jobs for Leeds students

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, is marking the second anniversary of its award-winning work experience programme by welcoming 36 year 12 and 13 students from Leeds and the surrounding area to its city centre office. It has also revealed that more than a third (36 percent) of this year's apprenticeship roles across the UK have been filled by students who previously took part in the nationwide programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2023, Aon’s Work Insights Programme was established to provide greater access to young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds to careers in financial and professional services. A total of 212 students from Leeds have attended the programme since it began. Aon aims to recruit 50 percent of its apprentices through the programme.

At the event in Leeds, students from Greenhead College, Guiseley School, Leeds Sixth Form College, New College Bradford, New College Pontefract, Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Ruth Gorse Academy, St Bede’s & St Joseph’s Catholic College and St Benedict's Sixth Form, met with current Aon apprentices, graduates and colleagues and took part in a series of real workplace challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Sartain, early careers talent acquisition leader at Aon, said:

Students attending Aon's Work Insights Programme

"Creating pathways into the professional services industry for students from all backgrounds is a priority for Aon, so it’s rewarding to see that a third of this year’s apprentices attended the Work Insights Programme. The enthusiasm and potential we’ve seen from Leeds students reinforces why opportunities like this are so essential to building a more inclusive workforce.”

For further details on the Aon Work Insights Programme visit https://www.aon.com/careers/early-careers/uk/workinsight.