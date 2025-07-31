Aon’s work experience programme creates jobs for Leeds students
Launched in 2023, Aon’s Work Insights Programme was established to provide greater access to young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds to careers in financial and professional services. A total of 212 students from Leeds have attended the programme since it began. Aon aims to recruit 50 percent of its apprentices through the programme.
At the event in Leeds, students from Greenhead College, Guiseley School, Leeds Sixth Form College, New College Bradford, New College Pontefract, Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Ruth Gorse Academy, St Bede’s & St Joseph’s Catholic College and St Benedict's Sixth Form, met with current Aon apprentices, graduates and colleagues and took part in a series of real workplace challenges.
Phil Sartain, early careers talent acquisition leader at Aon, said:
"Creating pathways into the professional services industry for students from all backgrounds is a priority for Aon, so it’s rewarding to see that a third of this year’s apprentices attended the Work Insights Programme. The enthusiasm and potential we’ve seen from Leeds students reinforces why opportunities like this are so essential to building a more inclusive workforce.”
For further details on the Aon Work Insights Programme visit https://www.aon.com/careers/early-careers/uk/workinsight.