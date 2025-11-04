Aon welcomes new graduates and placement students to its Leeds office

Leading global professional services firm, Aon, has welcomed two graduates and two placement students to its office in Leeds as part of its Early Careers programme.

The new recruits – Rosie Axon, Amelia Cottee, Zaara Zakir, and Wiktoria Szczesna – join the firm’s Wealth team, gaining meaningful hands-on experience in actuarial consulting, investment, client management, and broader professional development. All new joiners will receive guidance and support to develop into future leaders at Aon.

Aon’s Early Careers programme offers three routes - graduate, apprenticeship and placement year. The firm's graduate programme, called ‘Launch,’ is focused on cultivating high achievers and preparing them for future leadership roles, as well as ensuring a smooth transition into full-time positions. Aon’s apprenticeship programme offers a comprehensive 18-month to two-year experience that blends education with practical work. Placement year students, currently in their third year of university, gain invaluable real-world experience before returning to complete their degree.

Marcus Pollitt, senior consultant in Aon’s Leeds office, said: “Aon’s Early Careers programme attracts the best and brightest talent, and we are proud of the reputation it has built.

"Each year, we see a high level of interest in our graduate, apprenticeship, and placement schemes, which reflects the strength of the opportunities we offer. We are always impressed by the wide range of talent that we attract.

“I’d like to congratulate and welcome this year’s new joiners to the Leeds team, and I look forward to watching them flourish in their careers.”

Amelia Cottee, client management industrial placement student in Aon’s Leeds office, said: “I joined Aon as a client management industrial placement student in September and feel genuinely lucky to have had the opportunity to work with a wide range of clients alongside different teams.

"From my first day, people at all levels across Aon have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, providing valuable feedback and making sure I’m involved in meaningful work.

“I’m really pleased I chose to do my placement here and I’m excited to see what further opportunities my time at Aon will bring.”

Aon has opened applications for its 2026 Early Careers programmes, and more information can be found here: https://www.aon.com/careers/early-careers/uk