Ann Marie of Kippax: Hair salon applies to take over as Leeds village clothing store set to close this spring
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ann Marie of Kippax, on High Street in the Leeds village, will be closing down when its lease expires at the end of March.
The shop told Yorkshire Evening Post that an email has been sent out to its roughly 600-member mailing list announcing the closure, and that a number of businesses have visited the shop to look at the premises.
An application was submitted to Leeds City Council on February 7 by GG&Co., a hair and beauty salon on Kippax High Street, to take over the premises.
Georgia Haigh, co-owner of GG&Co. told the YEP that the salon is hoping to take over the former clothing store in order to expand to a bigger venue. While the plans are still awaiting approval from the council, she hopes to open the new salon in the autumn.
On Facebook, the salon wrote: "We have an amazing announcement to make, as many of you may already know (as we can’t keep anything a secret from you all) we are hoping to expand GG&Co into the former Ann Marie dress shop, just slightly further down the high street from our current location.
"We have applied for planning permission, so as long as that is approved we will be starting the whole process over the next few months."
Consultation is due to begin on March 5.