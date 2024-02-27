Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ann Marie of Kippax, on High Street in the Leeds village, will be closing down when its lease expires at the end of March.

The shop told Yorkshire Evening Post that an email has been sent out to its roughly 600-member mailing list announcing the closure, and that a number of businesses have visited the shop to look at the premises.

Ann Marie of Kippax said they are set to close at the end of March, with applications for a new salon at the premises already submitted to the council. Picture by Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application was submitted to Leeds City Council on February 7 by GG&Co., a hair and beauty salon on Kippax High Street, to take over the premises.

Georgia Haigh, co-owner of GG&Co. told the YEP that the salon is hoping to take over the former clothing store in order to expand to a bigger venue. While the plans are still awaiting approval from the council, she hopes to open the new salon in the autumn.

On Facebook, the salon wrote: "We have an amazing announcement to make, as many of you may already know (as we can’t keep anything a secret from you all) we are hoping to expand GG&Co into the former Ann Marie dress shop, just slightly further down the high street from our current location.

"We have applied for planning permission, so as long as that is approved we will be starting the whole process over the next few months."