An extra 1,000 civil servants across seven departments and agencies to be based in Wellington Place, Leeds

Angela MacDonald, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) deputy chief executive and Second Permanent Secretary at the base in Wellington Place in Leeds

The departments soon to be moving into the building are the Department for Transport, Government Legal Department, Government Property Agency, Health and Safety Executive, Homes England, Ministry of Housing, the department for Communities and Local Government and the Regulator for Social Housing.

A Government spokesperson said: “HMRC’s Leeds Regional Centre at 7&8 Wellington Place is part of a network of Government hubs. There has been an increased interest from other government departments to join us in Leeds as part of the broader Civil Service Places for Growth programme.

“Alongside HMRC, the building is already shared with NHS Digital and Valuation Office Agency. We will also welcome an additional 1,000 FTE ( full-time equivalent) civil servants across seven departments and agencies in the coming months.”

The changes in workspace availability are due to the civil service's adoption of a mix of home and office working which means office space is being used in a different way, the spokesman added. As a result of these changes, the building in Leeds will be able to accommodate 7,000 staff.

The government departments will start to move into 7&8 Wellington Place from late August.

Earlier, this week, Angela MacDonald, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) deputy chief executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said the civil service hub in Leeds was playing an important role in the regional economy.