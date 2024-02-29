AMT Auto launches vehicle subscription service and strengthens Rhinos partnership by providing cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AMT Auto was established in 1995 by Neil McGawley and offers customers the option to rent, lease, buy or subscribe to vehicles. Headquartered in Leeds with additional outlets in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh, the company employs 170 people.

Diversifying the business model and increasing the number of vehicle solutions for cars and vans means there is much more flexibility and options for customers. AMT’s commitment to convenience extends to the customer’s budget. With a fixed monthly fee, they will have a clear understanding of their driving costs, allowing for effective financial planning without any surprises. It allows businesses and fleet managers to be more agile with employee changes which can be particularly useful for sports teams.

Managing Director Neil McGawley says:

“With our pay-as-you-go vehicle subscription model, you have the ultimate control over your expenses. There is no more worrying about monthly payments when you're not using your car. Our expertise in the automotive industry has led us to craft a flexible subscription plan that aligns perfectly with individual driving needs, ensuring you are only paying for the time you spend on the road. Individuals can sign up for one, two or three months and if you need it for longer, you can easily renew your contract, without needing to change your vehicle.”

The subscription model is expected to help customers who are looking for short-term vehicles, perhaps in between their part-exchange and new car being delivered, or those who are wanting to experiment with electric vehicles without having a long-term finance agreement to commit to.

Neil adds: