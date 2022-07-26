The acquisition will see Amber Cars partner with an additional 250 driver-partners across the region where the well-known Wheels brand has been operating for over 20 years, incorporating South Leeds & Hunslet Cars since 2016.

Now operating under Amber Cars, the company said residents and businesses in the area "will benefit from increased capacity at peak times, plus the latest technology to provide an even better service".

Passengers can still make a booking by using the existing telephone numbers for both Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars, Amber Cars said.

Amber Cars

However, the Wheels mobile app is no longer available, instead passengers can use the Amber Cars booking app, available for both Android and Apple devices, to book their journeys.

Amber Cars said it accepts card or cash payments on all bookings.

Google Pay and Apple Pay are also available for app bookings.

The Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars driver-partners will get access to new technology to improve efficiency and create more opportunities to earn, Amber Cars said.

They will also have the option to subscribe to a vehicle hire agreement, accident management service, and a vehicle insurance policy.