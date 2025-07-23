Althams Travel named TIPTO Independent Travel Agency of the Year at 2025 Agent Achievement Awards

Althams Travel is proud to announce that they have been named TIPTO Independent Travel Agency of the Year at the 2025 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards (AAAs), held in London on July 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the second time they have received this prestigious honour, having first won the award in 2019.

The accolade, presented by TIPTO (Truly Independent Professional Travel Organisation), recognises Althams Travel’s ongoing commitment to staff training, their exceptional history in the industry—spanning more than 151 years—and the strength and resilience of their business model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIPTO is a respected membership organisation of independent tour operators that supports UK travel agencies through expert training, marketing support, and nationwide events. Receiving this award from such a key industry body is both an honour and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

Althams Travel staff made the journey down to London for the awards ceremony.

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards, established in 1997, are widely regarded as the most prestigious celebration in the UK travel trade calendar. With supplier-voted categories and accolades recognising outstanding agencies, individuals and business excellence, the AAAs spotlight the very best across the industry.

Sandra McAllister, Managing Director of Althams Travel, commented on the win: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded ‘TIPTO Independent Travel Agency of the Year’ at the 2025 Agent Achievement Awards in London, beating stiff competition from independent agents across the UK.

"A huge thank you goes to our incredible team for their continued dedication and to our loyal customers who have trusted and supported Althams Travel for the past 151 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re also truly grateful to our friends and colleagues at TIPTO for their ongoing support of the travel industry—their events, training, and hard work make a real difference to supporting both our staff and ultimately our customers.”

This recognition highlights not only their historical legacy in the travel sector but also our forward-thinking approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.