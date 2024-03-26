All six Victoria Leeds job openings including Harvey Nichols and Jigsaw

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Harvey Nichols.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more. Picture: GoogleVictoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more. Picture: Google
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more. Picture: Google

Jigsaw - Style Advisor

Contract: 8 hour Part-Time

Responsibilities include help to maximise sales by providing first class customer service, helping to ensure compliance for stock management, cash handling and other store operation processes to minimise risk and costs.

Hair Plus - Team Member

Contract: £8,328.00-£9,999.00 per year

This interesting position requires a love of hair as well as empathy and a desire to help people with their hair requirements.

Phase Eight – Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Ace & Tate – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Harvey Nichols – Macaron Boutique Assistant

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Harvey Nichols – Makeup & Fragrance Expert

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Related topics:Victoria LeedsJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.