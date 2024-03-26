All six Victoria Leeds job openings including Harvey Nichols and Jigsaw
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Harvey Nichols.
Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: 8 hour Part-Time
Responsibilities include help to maximise sales by providing first class customer service, helping to ensure compliance for stock management, cash handling and other store operation processes to minimise risk and costs.
Contract: £8,328.00-£9,999.00 per year
This interesting position requires a love of hair as well as empathy and a desire to help people with their hair requirements.
Contract: Full-Time
This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.
Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour
Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.
Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent
Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.
