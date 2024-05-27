All six new job openings at Victoria Leeds including Harvey Nichols and Thomas Sabo

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th May 2024, 11:30 BST
New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Exciting opportunities include working as a makeup and fragrance expert at Harvey Nichols and working as a Sales Associate at Thomas Sabo.

With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

Jobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols. Picture: James HardistyJobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols. Picture: James Hardisty
Jobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols. Picture: James Hardisty

Job: Store Manager - Neom

Contract: Permanent / 37.5 hours a week

Description: As an experienced Store Manager you will have a passion for wellbeing and customer service, sharing this daily with your team so that you can create an exceptional inviting customer experience in your store.

Job: Sales Associate - Thomas Sabo

Contract: 10 hours per week

Description: To be a Sales Associate, you will be passionate about the brand, products and customers - with a proven sales track record and the demonstrated ability to meet and exceed personal sales KPIs.

Job: Store Manager - Phase Eight

Contract: Full-Time

Description: This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Job: Macaron Boutique Assistant - Harvey Nichols

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Description: Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Job: Makeup & Fragrance Expert - Harvey Nichols

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Job: Assistant Store Manager - Ace & Taste

Contract: Full-Time

Description: Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

