New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Exciting opportunities include working as a makeup and fragrance expert at Harvey Nichols and working as a Sales Associate at Thomas Sabo.

With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

Jobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols. Picture: James Hardisty

Contract: Permanent / 37.5 hours a week

Description: As an experienced Store Manager you will have a passion for wellbeing and customer service, sharing this daily with your team so that you can create an exceptional inviting customer experience in your store.

Contract: 10 hours per week

Description: To be a Sales Associate, you will be passionate about the brand, products and customers - with a proven sales track record and the demonstrated ability to meet and exceed personal sales KPIs.

Contract: Full-Time

Description: This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Description: Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Contract: Full-Time