All six new job openings at Victoria Leeds including Harvey Nichols and Thomas Sabo
Exciting opportunities include working as a makeup and fragrance expert at Harvey Nichols and working as a Sales Associate at Thomas Sabo.
With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.
Contract: Permanent / 37.5 hours a week
Description: As an experienced Store Manager you will have a passion for wellbeing and customer service, sharing this daily with your team so that you can create an exceptional inviting customer experience in your store.
Contract: 10 hours per week
Description: To be a Sales Associate, you will be passionate about the brand, products and customers - with a proven sales track record and the demonstrated ability to meet and exceed personal sales KPIs.
Contract: Full-Time
Description: This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.
Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour
Description: Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.
Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent
Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.
Contract: Full-Time
Description: Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
