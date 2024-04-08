All 10 Leeds Bradford Airport job openings including air traffic engineer and aviation analyst
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.
Exciting employment opportunities include as an Air Traffic Engineer, an Aviation Analyst and as the airport’s Head of Marketing.
Contract: 37 Hours
The Senior PMO Analyst/Project Manager’s prime responsibility is to ensure that together with the Head of PMO, assigned projects produce the required deliverables within the defined quality, time and cost constraints.
Contract: 42 Hours
The DSO will be the ‘eyes & ears’ of the terminal, ensuring the customer experience is maintained at a high standard and improvements made where necessary.
Contract: 37 Hours
The successful applicant will hold hold full accountability for all of LBA’s marketing activity across the business, leading on brand, communications, content and channels.
Contract: 37 Hours
The Brand & Social Media manager will be responsible for ensuring that all consumer-facing communication strictly adheres to the brand guidelines and establish LBA’s own tone of voice and visual identity.
Contract: 37 Hours
The analyst will be responsible for undertaking market and route analysis using a number of data sources to support aviation development and to be included in airline route pitches/business cases.
Contract: 39 Hours
The main aspects of the role are to ensure the safe provision of Air Traffic Services and associated procedures, in compliance with regulatory and local documentation.
The candidate will be responsible for developing a comprehensive internal communication strategies aligned with the LBA’s overall strategy, while identifying key messages to create engaging content to be shared across various internal channels.
Contract: £24,000 to £26,000
Reporting to the Health & Safety Manager, you will play a key role in assisting with the day to day coordination of all aspects of health and safety management.
Contract: £32,000 to £33,000
As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager.
Contract: Not Specified
Roles include undertaking airside inspections; identifying repair and maintenance requirements and ensuring remedial work is undertaken as efficiently as possible with minimum disruption to operations.
