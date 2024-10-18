Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new staff roles include paid breaks and Boxing Day off 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi plans to hire 3,500 new employees ahead of the busy festive season

Available roles include store assistants, managers, stock replenishment, and cleaners

Aldi offers the highest starting pay for store assistants in the UK, at £12.40 per hour, and £13.65 in the M25 region

It is the only UK supermarket offering paid breaks, adding over £900 annually to workers' earnings

Aldi is closing its stores on Boxing Day to give employees a well-deserved break

Job applications can be submitted via the Aldi UK careers website

A UK supermarket giant is set to hire thousands of new employees ahead of the busy festive season.

3,500 roles have been made available at Aldi, including permanent roles in stores for stock replenishment and customer assistance, as well as managerial and cleaning roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket that its starting pay for store assistants remains the highest in the industry, offering £12.40 per hour across the UK and £13.65 per hour within the M25 region.

Aldi also said that it is the only supermarket in the UK to provide paid breaks, which it estimates adds over £900 annually to the earnings of an average store employee. It plans to open a further 17 stores before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone, and that is even more important at this time of year.

“Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store, and we’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

How to apply

To apply for a job at Aldi, first visit the Aldi UK careers website at aldirecruitment.co.uk, or the website for your specific region. Then use the search bar to filter jobs by location, job type (e.g., store, logistics, or office roles), and position.

You'll need to create an account on the Aldi careers portal to start your application. This allows you to save your details, apply for multiple roles, and track your application status.

Fill out your personal details, upload your CV (if required), and answer any job-specific questions - for certain positions, Aldi may require you to complete an online assessment as part of the application process.

Keep track of your application through your account on the careers portal. You’ll be notified of any updates regarding your application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If selected, you may be invited for an interview, which could be either virtual or in-person, depending on the role.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.