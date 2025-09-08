Aldi issues apology to Lidl following Which? cheapest supermarket win.

Aldi has taken back the crown of Which? Cheapest Supermarket for August after narrowly missing out in July.

This followed 20 consecutive months of Aldi retaining the coveted crown.

The total price of a basket of 75 items in August came to £127.92 at Aldi, meaning the discount retailer has returned to its top spot.

The supermarket also came out at £44.69 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, and £31.87 less expensive than Ocado.

This marks another month that Aldi has triumphed against loyalty card prices, beating Sainsbury’s Nectar Card prices by £16.83 and Tesco Clubcard prices by £14.44. Loyalty card shoppers could have saved up to £987 in the last year by switching to Aldi.

The full August results are detailed below with the average price for 75 items:

Aldi £127.92

Lidl (inc loyalty discount) £128.30

Lidl £128.35

Asda £139.42

Tesco (inc loyalty discount) £142.36

Tesco £145.01

Morrisons (inc loyalty discount) £147.20

Morrisons £147.84

Sainsbury’s £149.02

Ocado £159.79

Waitrose £172.61

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re delighted to once again be recognised by Which? as the UK's cheapest supermarket. We are committed to providing shoppers with the best possible value, but not only that, we’ve gained this title while always ensuring our product quality remains consistently high.”

And in a cheeky response to Which’s findings, Aldi posted on social media: "Alas, all good things must come to an end. The results are in, and we're back on top. Again. For the 21st time. That'll teach us for planning the summer party on submissions night.

"Love, Aldi xxx (p.s. our middle aisle is better than yours)".