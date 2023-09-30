Aldi confirms it is 'looking for sites' to open new stores in Leeds
Aldi has revealed the areas it wants to open up new stores in Yorkshire as the German supermarket chain is set to invest over £1 billion over the next two years.
In its annual trading update, Aldi revealed that it had attracted around one million extra customers in the past 12 months compared to the previous year, with shoppers looking for cheaper alternatives as the cost of living rises.
Aldi, which is Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, opened its 1000th store this month, and is committing to a long-term goal of 1,500 stores around the UK - meaning it is currently on the lookout for new locations, including in our region.
As part of a £1.4 billion investment in the UK, the chain is currently looking for sites around Yorkshire, including in Leeds, Sheffield and Harrogate.
It is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.
In order to host a new Aldi store, the site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces - in a location ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.
It is also investing in the development and expansions of distribution centres.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”