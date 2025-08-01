Agency duo saddle up in latest partnership

Lucky North x WE-COM

Lucky North, a PR specialist agency, has partnered with Newcastle-based e-commerce digital marketing agency, WE-COM. The two agencies will work together on select briefs to deliver integrated services spanning digital PR and SEO.

To launch the new partnership, the northern specialists will deliver a joint SEO and digital PR brief for equestrian retailer and insurance provider Harry Hall following a competitive pitch.

Bringing together the best of both worlds to offer a streamlined service that spans SEO and digital PR, the duo of agencies will act as one to boost client experience and bolster results.

Lucky North began working with Harry Hall in 2023 to deliver a targeted B2B PR strategy however earlier this year, the brief expanded to cover all aspects of SEO and digital PR across both the insurance platform, and the retail website which provides horse owners and riders with everything from rugs and stable essentials to rider wear and more.

Co-Founder and Director at Lucky North, Kiran Watson, said: “We’re proud to be extending our partnership with Harry Hall and to continue working alongside a brand with such a strong and established legacy nationwide.

“Our new scope of work will see us taking a collaborative, SEO-led approach to build on our solid foundations and achievement over the past two years. Together with WE-COM, we’ll implement a strategy to drive awareness and strengthen the brand’s connection with equestrians across the UK.”

WE-COM, which launched in January of this year, specialises in e-commerce SEO and digital marketing, operating with a core team of senior marketers alongside a community of specialist freelancers, agencies and tech partners.

Tom Etherington, WE-COM founder, added: “This couldn’t be a better-suited partnership or opportunity for our agency, working alongside dedicated PR experts in Lucky North, and with the in-house team at Harry Hall who truly see the value of using specialists in their chosen fields to get the best results.”

The appointment comes off the back of another record-breaking year for Harry Hall, following 33 per cent revenue growth over the 2024-25 financial year and hitting a milestone of arranging insurance cover for almost 50,000 horses and their owners.