Company AG Barr is to cut almost 200 jobs across the country as part of an overhaul of its operations - which includes shutting down its Leeds headquarters on Century Way.

The Irn Bru maker said the roles will be cut through the closure of direct sales operations at three sites, as well as the Leeds office where its energy drink brand Boost is based.

Jobs in Leeds have been put at risk as drinks company AG Barr proposes the closure of sites as part of a business reorganisation, including its office on Century Way. Photo: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images.

AG Barr said today (March 14) it is changing how it sells its products to independent retailers and convenience stores following a review.

It will shift from its current telesales-supported model of delivering directly to store, towards a field sales operation through its existing wholesale channels.

As a result, it plans to close Barr Soft Drinks direct sales operations at its sites in Moston, Greater Manchester; Wednesbury near Birmingham; and Dagenham, Greater London.

The move will hit up to 160 jobs, and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The company also expects to create a number of new field sales roles, it said.

The drinks firm said it also plans cuts as part of a shake-up at Boost, the energy drinks business that is based in Leeds, which it bought in December 2022 for up to £32 million.

AG Barr said it plans to integrate Boost into its Barr Soft Drinks operation by the end of the year, in a move which will affect 35 workers and shut Boost’s Leeds office.

“The proposals are subject to full and proper consultation with impacted employees over the coming months,” AG Barr added.