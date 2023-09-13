Established in 1982, Adel Professional offers a complete, professional, personalised experience to provide the very best for hair and beauty experts.

Opening last week, the new Trade Hair & Beauty wholesale store will be located at UnitB5-B6, New Pudsey Square in Leeds. The new superstore will also feature its own on-site Training Academy offering a range of comprehensive training for professionals. From make-up, nail and hair training to massage and barbering.