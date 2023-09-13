Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Adel Professional Leeds: First look inside the new hair and beauty superstore opening in Pudsey

Adel Professional is opening a brand new hair and beauty superstore in west Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Established in 1982, Adel Professional offers a complete, professional, personalised experience to provide the very best for hair and beauty experts.

Opening last week, the new Trade Hair & Beauty wholesale store will be located at UnitB5-B6, New Pudsey Square in Leeds. The new superstore will also feature its own on-site Training Academy offering a range of comprehensive training for professionals. From make-up, nail and hair training to massage and barbering.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty took a look inside...

Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies plus training academy which has opened. Pictured (left to right) Claire Heald (Manager), looking on Mandy Greenfield, (Sales), and Elle Dexter, (Supervisor).

1. Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies

Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies plus training academy which has opened. Pictured (left to right) Claire Heald (Manager), looking on Mandy Greenfield, (Sales), and Elle Dexter, (Supervisor).

Opening last week, the new Trade Hair & Beauty wholesale store will be located at UnitB5-B6, New Pudsey Square, Leeds

2. Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies

Opening last week, the new Trade Hair & Beauty wholesale store will be located at UnitB5-B6, New Pudsey Square, Leeds

Established in 1982, Adel Professional offers a complete, professional, personalised experience.

3. Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies

Established in 1982, Adel Professional offers a complete, professional, personalised experience.

The new superstore is wholesale only - designed for bulk buys from beauty professionals.

4. Adel Professional Hair & Beauty Supplies

The new superstore is wholesale only - designed for bulk buys from beauty professionals.

