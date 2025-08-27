Acquisition adds to health portfolio for Keys Group

One of the UK’s leading providers of specialist care, support and education has announced an acquisition which further cements its commitment to adding complementary innovative and technology-based health solutions to its portfolio

In its second major acquisition in recent months, Keys Group has acquired Leeds-based Mable, an established speech and language therapy organisation which uses its innovative platform to offer on-line speech and language assessments and treatment for children and young people.

Mable will sit within Keys Group’s Health division where it joins ADHD 360, an organisation which delivers assessments, diagnosis and treatment for neurodiverse conditions including ADHD and autism and was acquired by Keys earlier this year.

Based in Leeds, Mable works with schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities, as well as directly with families, to deliver virtual speech and language therapy for children and young people. They are supported in doing so by their central support team as well as a highly-experienced network of 40+ clinical colleagues, working on a consultancy basis, throughout the country.

The Leeds-based Mable team with Emma Beech from Keys Group

This aligns closely with Keys Group’s current services which include more than 180 residential children’s homes and over 25 specialist schools across England and Wales (offered under the brand Keys). It also provides education through adventure delivered through its four adventurous activities centres.

Keys Group Chief Executive Officer David Manson said: “As waiting times for speech and language assessments and treatment continue to lengthen, Mable offers an invaluable service.

“The exciting addition of Mable to the Health division within the Keys Group family highlights our commitment to supporting children and families at every stage of their journey and to offering innovative, technologically-focused solutions wherever possible to complement our core services.

“The skills, knowledge and experience of the Mable team – operationally, technically and clinically - will greatly complement those of our own large, highly skilled and experienced clinical team who work within both our children’s and adults divisions.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues and their patients to the Keys family. We share very similar values and goals, with a clear focus on improving the lives of the people we provide services for.”

Keys Group was founded 30 years ago and has four divisions.

The Keys children’s division includes more than 180 residential children’s homes, family assessment centres and supported accommodation services which are provided by Keys.

Keys’ education division includes its 25+ specialist schools, a hybrid learning solution, ALFA and Peak centres. Peakoffers education through adventure, delivered through its adventurous activities centres across England.

The adults division – Accomplish – supports adults with a learning disability, autism, mental health needs and acquired brain injuries in supported living and residential services across England and Wales.

The Keys’ Health division was created following the acquisition earlier this year of ADHD 360, which offers online ADHD and autism assessment and treatment for adults and children and the newly acquired Mable organisation, offering speech and language services.

