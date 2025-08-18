A special day of Kalm in the heart of Brighouse

Wellness studio and superfood café Kalm re-opened on Commercial Street in Brighouse on Thursday 14th August, welcoming a group of local wellbeing and lifestyle influencers to try out the renovated space and services. Offering a regular timetable of Pilates, yoga and other movement classes, a café serving wholesome dishes and a range of restorative and beauty treatments, the group got to experience Kalm’s mantra – it’s all about you.

For founder Danielle Best, Kalm is definitely the balancing yin to the yang of her vibrant food brand Mexi Bean Express. “It was a special day for our team after all the hard work of renovating the space. It was lovely to welcome a mix of inspiring voices, local friends and people who just get what we’re about. Since we opened almost a year ago, I’ve been enjoying all the classes and working out how to make the space even better – and today is the culmination of that,” said Danielle.

The morning began with an energising Pilates class, followed by a Vinyasa Yoga session. At lunchtime, guests tucked into colourful açaí bowls topped with granola and superfood treats from the café menu. The afternoon brought a sound bath for deep relaxation, while mini massages and the Fire & Ice experience – pairing a private infra-red sauna with an invigorating ice bath – rounded off the day.

Pilates instructor Lizzie Hepworth, who runs three classes a week at Kalm, praised the transformation: “I’ve been teaching here for just over a year now, and the renovations – especially the new café downstairs – are absolutely gorgeous. Pilates is amazing for building strength, rehabilitating injuries and just helping people feel good.”

Kadie Lopez-Alvarado at the opening event with Annie Smedley

Helen Anderson who leads the yoga sessions at Kalm agreed: “The renovations are brilliant. You can spend half a day here: enjoy a meal, take part in a strong toning class, relax with yoga, and even enjoy the sauna and a dip. It’s got everything you need.”

The sound bath – a highlight for many – was led by holistic therapist Annie Smedley. “A sound bath is all about taking people from a heightened state into deep relaxation – it’s like shutting down a computer, then rebooting and resetting,” she explained.

Among the guests was local busy mum and nurse Kadie Lopez-Alvarado, best known for her appearances on reality series 90 Day Fiancé. She was visiting Kalm for the first time and was excited to share her experience: “I’d never tried Pilates or yoga before, but both classes suited all abilities and I felt so comfortable in the space. The highlight for me was the sound bath – it was honestly one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Throughout the day, there were plenty of opportunities to connect, relax, explore the space and soak up the Kalm atmosphere. And the renovations haven’t stopped there – a brand-new Reformer Pilates studio is set to open in the coming weeks in the original café space. The dynamic classes are designed to build deep core strength, improve alignment and support long-term physical health – a perfect addition to Kalm’s current wellbeing menu.

Danielle Best with the guests for Kalm’s opening event

“At Kalm, our mission is to provide a truly unique space to help people relax, unwind and practise self-care,” Danielle added. “I hope our expanded facilities will inspire even more people to prioritise their wellbeing.”

To find out more about Kalm, visit www.kalm.world