A new dawn for Harron Homes as housebuilder moves into landmark Leeds office and joins HBF

HBF CEO Neil Jefferson supported Harron Homes in its recent launch of a state-of-the-art office in Leeds. The new premises, named Trueman House in honour of Yorkshire cricketing legend Fred Trueman, mark a bold new chapter for the business as the head office and Yorkshire regional functions are reunited.

The move coincides with Harron joining the Home Builders Federation (HBF), a key step in the company’s wider strategy to raise standards and proactively drive continuous improvement. With a renewed "customer-first" approach, Harron is looking to fully engage with the HBF and its resources as it builds internal capability and puts customers firmly at the heart of its operations.

Set in an established green space and surrounded by serene landscaping, Trueman House offers a modernised, sustainable setting. Its open-plan layout promotes collaboration and communication, while a flexible meeting room also functions as a dedicated training space for internal development.

With additional amenities including ample on-site parking, tranquil outdoor areas with picnic tables and a pond, alongside relaxing breakout zones with a darts board and a pool table, Harron has prioritised creating a workplace people enjoy coming to. Located just off junction 28 of the M62, nearby facilities include a gym, a pub, and a Starbucks in the Village hotel just across the road. The move is a strategic step toward creating a vibrant workplace, designed to support both productivity and wellbeing.

HBF CEO Neil Jefferson cuts the ribbon to Trueman House with Harron's Group Managing Director, James Poynor

“Our move to Trueman House is about more than space, it’s about creating an environment where our people can thrive, collaborate and grow,” said James Poynor, Group Managing Director of Harron Homes. “This investment is part of our ongoing journey to evolve our business and better serve our customers. We’ve already seen a shift in people’s attitudes and ambitions since the move, and we’re positive this investment will play a key part in keeping and attracting talented employees.”

The decision to select a new office named after Fred Trueman reflects Harron's strong ties to Yorkshire and its pride in the region’s rich heritage. Just as Trueman was known for his skill, tenacity and team spirit, Harron aims to reflect those same qualities in the homes it builds and the service it delivers.

“This move is a much-needed and timely step forward as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our internal culture in our mission to become the most trusted regional housebuilder.” added Poynor.

“We were thrilled to welcome Neil Jefferson to the launch of our new office. His presence was a great endorsement of the journey we’re on, and we’re grateful for his support as we continue evolving our business. Joining the HBF is an important move for us as we want to be proactive, not reactive, in the way we serve our customers and grow our teams.

“We’re proud of where we’ve come from—but we’re even more excited about where we’re going.”

Neil Jefferson said, “We’re delighted to welcome Harron Homes to the HBF, and look forward to seeing how the company evolves over the coming years.”

The new Leeds base will enable Harron Homes to accommodate a growing workforce and reinforce its commitment to delivering high-quality homes across Yorkshire and the Midlands. For more information on the company, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/.