A big win for Leeds accountancy firm at the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards 2025

Thomas Coombs win Independent Firm of the Year

Thomas Coombs, a top accountancy firm in Leeds, has been named Independent Firm of the Year at the esteemed Yorkshire Accountancy Awards 2025, further cementing its status as a leader in the region’s financial sector.

The firm’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and outstanding client service set it apart from the competition, earning high praise from the judging panel: “Thomas Coombs goes beyond the ordinary, distinguishing itself with forward-thinking approaches and exceptional service.”

The awards ceremony, held at New Dock Hall in Leeds, brought together top professionals from across Yorkshire to celebrate the industry’s finest.

In addition to winning Independent Firm of the Year, Thomas Coombs was also recognised as a finalist in two other highly competitive categories – Audit Service Award and Team of the Year.

This recognition highlights the firm’s strength across multiple areas of accountancy and its dedication to maintaining the highest industry standards.

Thomas Bond, Director at Thomas Coombs expressed pride in the firm’s success, saying: “Winning Independent Firm of the Year is an incredible achievement for our team, especially given the high calibre of the other firms nominated in this category.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished in the past year and delighted that I can play a role in the development of our practice. This award reflects the dedication, expertise, and client-first mindset that drive everything we do at Thomas Coombs.

“I am grateful to the judges for recognising our ability to go beyond the ordinary for our clients across Yorkshire and look forward to continuing to do so as we continue to grow as a practice.

“We would also like to congratulate all the other firms that were finalists or took home an award – it was fantastic to celebrate the evening with best of the best.”

With this latest accolade, Thomas Coombs continues to strengthen its position as one of Yorkshire’s most trusted and innovative accountancy firms.

To find out more about Thomas Coombs' award-winning services, please visit www.thomascoombs.com or call our Leeds office on 0113 244 9512.