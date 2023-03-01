The Government is being urged to use its Spring Budget to support pubs and breweries as a trade association warns 2,000 premises are at risk of closure.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) is calling on on the Chancellor to freeze duty rates, implement a significant increase in the discount for draft beer sold in pubs, and introduce the previously announced reduced rate for lower-strength beers from August 1.

With the Energy Bill Relief Scheme due to be significantly reduced from April 1, the BBPA is also highlighting the poor practice of energy suppliers and the ongoing impact soaring energy costs is having on the industry, insisting that the Government holds suppliers accountable and fix a “broken system” that it says is penalising hospitality businesses.

It comes as data from Oxford Economics estimates on-trade beer sales will decline by nine per cent in 2023/4. This equates to one million fewer barrels of beer sold and 25,000 potential job losses in pubs and the wider industry.

The BBPA hopes pub customers will add their support by signing its Long Live the Local petition that asks the Government for an overall reduction in Beer Duty as part of wider duty reform and to lower business rates and VAT for pubs.

Its chief executive, Emma McClarkin, said: “After almost three years of extremely tough trading conditions due to lockdowns, an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions and more, now is a make-or-break moment to save our locals and breweries from failure now in the years to come, we need the Government to act now or risk losing something very special forever.”

The plea for action comes after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdowns left many pubs struggling to recover and saw some closing their doors for good. Among those to shut in recent years are these seven city centre pubs, which are currently standing empty.

Golaccio Once home to The George, this pub in Great George Street found a new lease of life when football-themed Golaccio moved in. It showed old Italian football games and had retro video games available, while the likes of Roberto Baggio, Paul Gascoigne and Paolo Maldini. The pop-up pub business left in January this year, meaning the site is once again closed.

Victoria Hotel Like Shenanigans, The Victoria Hotel sits in a listed building in Great George Street. It will be redeveloped as part of the same planning permission, potentially reopening as a pub or with another commercial use.

The Bridge Inn The Bridge Inn at Bridge End was one of the city's longest running LGBTQ+ venues, known for its regular karaoke evenings. It is being advertised for rent by Star Pubs and Bars, which hopes to find new tenants to reopen the pub.

Veritas Veritas in Great George Street was put up for sale along with a number of others Market Town Taverns venues back in early 2021, with the company citing the impact of the pandemic as the reason.