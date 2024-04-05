19 tempting photos inside charming high street patisserie The Pudding Lab in Boston Spa near Leeds

This tempting high street patisserie has been attracting lovers of sweet treats since 2021.

Ad Feature by The Pudding Lab
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The Pudding Lab, on High Street, Boston Spa, opened just over two years ago.

Ashley Close, 42, and Kian Lian, 33, decided to launch the venue after discovering a gap in the market for a high-quality patisserie in the region.

The title references the duo’s commitment to creativity and their passion for desserts.

YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was invited down to see the team at work. Here are 19 of the best photos -

The Pudding Lab, on High Street, Boston Spa, opened soon after lockdown in 2021.

The Pudding Lab, on High Street, Boston Spa, opened soon after lockdown in 2021. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The charming high street patisserie is the brainchild of inventive duo Ashley Close and Kian Lian.

The charming high street patisserie is the brainchild of inventive duo Ashley Close and Kian Lian. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

One of the unique attractions at The Pudding Lab is the fact that customers can interact with staff while they are working in the kitchen.

One of the unique attractions at The Pudding Lab is the fact that customers can interact with staff while they are working in the kitchen. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The venue also has an enticing coffee menu.

The venue also has an enticing coffee menu. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ashley said that visitors are often surprised that every patisserie has been made in-house.

Ashley said that visitors are often surprised that every patisserie has been made in-house. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The team behind The Pudding Lab discovered a gap in the market, as they said a high-quality patisserie was missing in the region.

The team behind The Pudding Lab discovered a gap in the market, as they said a high-quality patisserie was missing in the region. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

