The Pudding Lab, on High Street, Boston Spa, opened just over two years ago.

Ashley Close, 42, and Kian Lian, 33, decided to launch the venue after discovering a gap in the market for a high-quality patisserie in the region.

The title references the duo’s commitment to creativity and their passion for desserts.

YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was invited down to see the team at work. Here are 19 of the best photos -

1 . The Pudding Lab The Pudding Lab, on High Street, Boston Spa, opened soon after lockdown in 2021. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . The Pudding Lab The charming high street patisserie is the brainchild of inventive duo Ashley Close and Kian Lian. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . The Pudding Lab One of the unique attractions at The Pudding Lab is the fact that customers can interact with staff while they are working in the kitchen. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . The Pudding Lab The venue also has an enticing coffee menu. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . The Pudding Lab Ashley said that visitors are often surprised that every patisserie has been made in-house. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

6 . The Pudding Lab The team behind The Pudding Lab discovered a gap in the market, as they said a high-quality patisserie was missing in the region. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales