19 closed shops and businesses that people in Leeds want to bring back from the past

2 . Woolworths

This is the Pudsey branch of Woolworths, which closed its doors for the last time in 2009. The brand also had a popular store in Briggate, which ran for nearly 60 years, offering all manner of homewares, clothes and food. YEP reader Viv Anne O'Grady, who wished for its return, said: "There has been nothing like it since." Photo: Tony Johnson