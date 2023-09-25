19 closed shops and businesses that people in Leeds want to bring back from the past

People in Leeds have plenty of cherished memories of shops and businesses that once graced the city’s bustling streets.
These nostalgic establishments hold a special place in the hearts of many residents. And despite more and more businesses choosing to set up shop in Leeds, many would love to resurrect some of the city’s old treasures.
It is no wonder that when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers which shop or business they would bring back from yesteryear, we were inundated with suggestions.
From high street fashion retailers to family favourite restaurants, we’ve curated a list of 19 iconic businesses that left a mark on the city’s heart.
1. Debenhams
No shopping trip in Leeds was complete without a visit to Debenhams - until the chain closed its city centre branch in 2021. The huge department store in Briggate was an icon of the high street, but the building is now poised for redevelopment. YEP reader Helen Wadsworth, who would love to see its return, said: "Make our city fun to shop in again." Photo: James Hardisty
2. Woolworths
This is the Pudsey branch of Woolworths, which closed its doors for the last time in 2009. The brand also had a popular store in Briggate, which ran for nearly 60 years, offering all manner of homewares, clothes and food. YEP reader Viv Anne O'Grady, who wished for its return, said: "There has been nothing like it since." Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Lewis's
Lewis's was the go-to place for generations of shoppers from 1932, when it served the city for more than 60 years. The department store became an Allders in the mid-1990s. YEP reader Madeline Barnfather said: "I loved the toy department and food hall. Christmas was magical at Lewis's with their grotto." Photo: YPN
4. North Sea Chinese Restaurant
The North Sea Chinese Restaurant, in Town Street, Stanningley, announced its closure after 26 long years in 2018. YEP reader Emma Woodhouse said she would bring it back from the past if she could. Photo: Tony Johnson