Creative Oceanic, powered by Oceanic Awards, have released the finalists for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

The awards aim to recognise those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos have helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.

They showcase the efforts of those suppliers that firstly understand the customer’s expectations and secondly focus on delivering good quality, making them one of the most respected retailers in their field.

Winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony held on Wednesday, July 31 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

A spokesperson for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers across England.

“These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success. Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Here are all the Leeds finalists of the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

Eye Room Eye Room, in Mill Hill, is nominated for Opticians of the Year at the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

Simply Dry Cleaners Simply Dry Cleaners, in Horsforth, is nominated for Dry Cleaners of the Year at the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

In the running for Book Shop of the Year is Chapel Allerton indie The Little Bookshop.

Grove Bookshop Grove Bookshop in Ilkley is nominated for Book Shop of the Year in the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

The Headingley Greengrocer The Headingley Greengrocer is in the running for Green Grocer of the Year at the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

Greens Grocers Greens Grocers, in New York Street, is nominated for Green Grocer of the Year at the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.