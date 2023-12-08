Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 stunning pictures inside Olive Tree Brasserie in Leeds ahead of Greek restaurant's opening

A new Greek restaurant will open its doors in Leeds on Monday.
Abbey Maclure
Olive Tree Brasserie will be opening on South Parade, in the former Stockdales building, following a a £700,000 investment. This Leeds restaurant will be the fourth Olive Tree joining branches in Lytham, Chester, and Stockton Heath, with the brand planning further expansion across the north.

The venue will have a variety of menus available, from a la carte and prix fixe to the bottomless brunch and new daily specials, serving Greek-inspired food.

We got a sneak peek inside the stunning venue ahead of its opening.

The restaurant is located on South Parade in Leeds city centre and will open to the public on Monday

1. Olive Tree Brasserie

The restaurant is located on South Parade in Leeds city centre and will open to the public on Monday Photo: James Hardisty

Olive Tree Brasserie will offer a private dining area for special occasions, meetings and corporate events

2. Olive Tree Brasserie

Olive Tree Brasserie will offer a private dining area for special occasions, meetings and corporate events Photo: James Hardisty

The venue will have a variety of menus available, from a la carte and prix fixe to the bottomless brunch

3. Olive Tree Brasserie

The venue will have a variety of menus available, from a la carte and prix fixe to the bottomless brunch Photo: James Hardisty

Mediterranean favourites such as Padron peppers, lamb kleftiko, moussaka, kebabs and dolmades will be available

4. Olive Tree Brasserie

Mediterranean favourites such as Padron peppers, lamb kleftiko, moussaka, kebabs and dolmades will be available Photo: James Hardisty

The restaurant will serve a large range of vegetarian and vegan options that are locally-sourced

5. Olive Tree Brasserie

The restaurant will serve a large range of vegetarian and vegan options that are locally-sourced Photo: James Hardisty

In the evenings, the Leeds venue will take it up a notch with their resident DJ

6. Olive Tree Brasserie

In the evenings, the Leeds venue will take it up a notch with their resident DJ Photo: James Hardisty

