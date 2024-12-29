As the team prepares for their highly anticipated January sale, we’re giving you an exclusive glimpse behind the doors of this family-run business.
With more than 10,000 square feet of display space bursting with luxurious beds, stunning sofas and elegant furnishings, Saso is the ultimate destination for those looking to elevate their home.
The ground floor is brimming with premium mattresses by top British brands like Harrison Spinks, Sealy and Hypnos, while the upper level showcases plush sofas, chic recliners, and timeless leather seating.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Saso is renowned for its unbeatable customer service and commitment to quality. Generations of Yorkshire families have trusted the expert team to help them find the perfect pieces to turn houses into homes.
And with their white-glove delivery service, they’ll even handle the heavy lifting for you.
Before visiting the showroom in person, sit back and enjoy a sneak peek at what makes Saso so special. Here are 15 stunning photos that will give you all the inspiration you need to start planning your dream home -