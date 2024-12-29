As the team prepares for their highly anticipated January sale, we’re giving you an exclusive glimpse behind the doors of this family-run business.

With more than 10,000 square feet of display space bursting with luxurious beds, stunning sofas and elegant furnishings, Saso is the ultimate destination for those looking to elevate their home.

The ground floor is brimming with premium mattresses by top British brands like Harrison Spinks, Sealy and Hypnos, while the upper level showcases plush sofas, chic recliners, and timeless leather seating.

Saso is renowned for its unbeatable customer service and commitment to quality. Generations of Yorkshire families have trusted the expert team to help them find the perfect pieces to turn houses into homes.

And with their white-glove delivery service, they’ll even handle the heavy lifting for you.

Before visiting the showroom in person, sit back and enjoy a sneak peek at what makes Saso so special. Here are 15 stunning photos that will give you all the inspiration you need to start planning your dream home -

1 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore Saso is a haven for those who appreciate comfort and quality – and the team behind the family-run business are gearing up for their huge January sale. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore With 10,000 square feet of display space brimming with luxurious beds, stunning sofas and elegant bedroom furniture, it offers an unparalleled shopping experience for discerning customers. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore The Savile Road showroom is a cornerstone of Yorkshire’s furniture industry. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore On the upper floor, customers can find a curated collection of sofas and furniture that elevate the art of living. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore From plush fabrics to timeless leather, Saso offers a fantastic choice of seating options. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Saso Bed & Sofa Superstore The showroom also offers top brands including Harrison Spinks, Sealy, Sleepeezee, Relyon, Hypnos and Millbrook, each renowned for their expertise in delivering exceptional comfort. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales