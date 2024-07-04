Times have been hard for business in Leeds.
We have rounded up 13 restaurants, shops and nightclubs that we have loved and unfortunately lost in Leeds.
1. Manahatta
Manahatta, in Merrion Street, announced closure earlier this month. It is set to be replaced by Manchester game bar NQ64. The bar's Greek Street site (pictured) remains open. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
2. Bear Kitchen
Bear Kitchen, a popular American fast food restaurant in Wakefield, also announced closure last month. The team behind the restaurant debuted a special menu called The Bear Finale until they ran out of stock for its last ever service. | National WorldPhoto: National World
3. The Body Shop
The Body Shop announced closure of its White Rose Shopping Centre site in February. It came after the company behind the cosmetic shop fell into administration earlier this year. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
4. Old Brickworks
Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, Beefeater restaurants and Brewers Fayre, announced two eateries will close in Leeds, including the Old Brickworks in Drighlington, pictured right. | Getty/National WorldPhoto: Getty/National World
5. KFC
KFC left Leeds train station earlier this year too. It was quickly replaced by Mexican food chain Tortilla. | National WorldPhoto: National World
6. Ted Baker
Ted Baker, in Victoria Quarter, served its last customers on April 19. It comes after the business fell into administration earlier this year. | GooglePhoto: Google
