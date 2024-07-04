14 businesses we have lost this year so far including nurseries, restaurants, shops and nightclubs

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

We have seen many businesses leave our high streets and neighbourhoods.

Times have been hard for business in Leeds.

Numerous chains have fallen into administration and many independents have struggled to keep up with rising costs.

We have rounded up 13 restaurants, shops and nightclubs that we have loved and unfortunately lost in Leeds.

Manahatta, in Merrion Street, announced closure earlier this month. It is set to be replaced by Manchester game bar NQ64. The bar's Greek Street site (pictured) remains open.

1. Manahatta

Manahatta, in Merrion Street, announced closure earlier this month. It is set to be replaced by Manchester game bar NQ64. The bar's Greek Street site (pictured) remains open. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Bear Kitchen, a popular American fast food restaurant in Wakefield, also announced closure last month. The team behind the restaurant debuted a special menu called The Bear Finale until they ran out of stock for its last ever service.

2. Bear Kitchen

Bear Kitchen, a popular American fast food restaurant in Wakefield, also announced closure last month. The team behind the restaurant debuted a special menu called The Bear Finale until they ran out of stock for its last ever service. | National WorldPhoto: National World

The Body Shop announced closure of its White Rose Shopping Centre site in February. It came after the company behind the cosmetic shop fell into administration earlier this year.

3. The Body Shop

The Body Shop announced closure of its White Rose Shopping Centre site in February. It came after the company behind the cosmetic shop fell into administration earlier this year. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, Beefeater restaurants and Brewers Fayre, announced two eateries will close in Leeds, including the Old Brickworks in Drighlington, pictured right.

4. Old Brickworks

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, Beefeater restaurants and Brewers Fayre, announced two eateries will close in Leeds, including the Old Brickworks in Drighlington, pictured right. | Getty/National WorldPhoto: Getty/National World

KFC left Leeds train station earlier this year too. It was quickly replaced by Mexican food chain Tortilla.

5. KFC

KFC left Leeds train station earlier this year too. It was quickly replaced by Mexican food chain Tortilla. | National WorldPhoto: National World

Ted Baker, in Victoria Quarter, served its last customers on April 19. It comes after the business fell into administration earlier this year.

6. Ted Baker

Ted Baker, in Victoria Quarter, served its last customers on April 19. It comes after the business fell into administration earlier this year. | GooglePhoto: Google

