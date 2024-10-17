The family-run business operates a number of exciting themed packages, including afternoon tea trips, Saturday night cocktail cruises, and even wedding receptions.

James and Jennifer Watson, who have been at the helm for the last six years, ensure visitors get the most from their trips - and even picked up the prestigious 'Tourism Business of the Year' at the recent Skipton Business Awards.

The waterways offered them an opportunity to continue a proud family tradition, as James' grandparents formerly managed the company. It has since evolved into a Skipton staple, enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

So, whether it’s a relaxing afternoon tea, a cocktail cruise under the stars, or a bespoke wedding reception, Skipton Boat Trips promises a uniquely charming experience that captures the heart of Yorkshire’s waterways. For more details on the full range of packages available, go to www.canaltrips.co.uk, or call 01756 790 829.

Here are 12 stunning pictures from the canal cruises in Skipton -

Picturesque canal cruises along the serene waters of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal

The Watson family, who moved to the quaint countryside town from California

Jennifer's sister-in-law Sally Watson



freshly prepared sandwiches, indulgent scones, and tempting cakes, all served right at their tables

Sunday dinner cruises, that take visitors along the canal as they indulge in a traditional roast dinner with all the trimmings