1 in 3 gamers say content creators influence their spending, reveals new Visa data

New data from Visa reveals that a third (33%) of UK gamers say content creators influence their gaming purchases and spending patterns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visa Reports Consumer Spending in Gaming Entertainment as one of Europe's Fastest-Growing Segments

· Visa data shows that consumer spending in gaming entertainment grew faster in 2024 than sectors including travel, fashion, theatre and cinema

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Gaming content creators fuel growth, with three quarters (75%) of young gamers engaging with gaming influencers at least once a week[SB1]

Send us your stories - it's quick and easy to do. See our video for details.

· To support Europe’s ‘Creator Economy’, Visa recognises content creators as small businesses – so they can easily and securely pay and be paid

London, UK – 11th March 2025 – New data[1] from Visa, a global leader in digital payments, reveals that Visa cardholder spending in gaming entertainment in Europe has increased 16.7% year-on-year in 2024, representing a growth rate that’s 40% higher than overall growth in Visa cardholder spending.

The data shows that gaming entertainment spending grew 60% more than travel, 75% more than fashion and 85% more than theatre and cinema over the last year, making it one of the fastest growing sectors in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Visa data[2], gamers are both spending more and making more transactions compared to the average Visa cardholder in Europe, with those in Spain spending the most on gaming entertainment and those in Hungary having the highest number of transactions on average.

Kim Kadlec, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa Europe, said: "Gamers in Europe represent a digitally savvy and a significant demographic, with gaming entertainment serving as a key source of connection and creativity, especially among younger audiences. In this context, the role of gaming content creators is becoming more prominent, and there’s a significant potential for them to drive positive economic activities further. As the gaming industry evolves, we remain committed to empowering them to build trust within their communities and contribute to the thriving ecosystem, so that everyone benefits”

Emerging Gaming Creator Economy

Visa’s research[3] highlights the increasing influence of content creators on gaming-related purchases, with a third (33%) of gamers in the UK saying that content creators play an important role in their spending decisions. Over half (58%) engage with gaming influencers at least once a week, according to Visa, rising to 75% for 18 to 34-year-old gamers.

As the demand for gaming entertainment content grows, so is the supply – with Visa finding that three in ten (35%) UK gamers are either streaming (13%) or sharing game related content on social media (22%). Out of those creating content, almost a quarter (23%) consider themselves a ‘gaming content creator’, whilst over half (53%) would consider becoming one in the future. Out of those creating content, almost a quarter (23%) consider themselves a ‘gaming content creator’, whilst over half (53%) would consider becoming one in the future. Visa finds that over nine in ten (93%) gamers in the UK believe the career path of being a gaming influencer has become more appealing over the last three years.

Of those gamers that create content:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Over a third (37%) generate a revenue from it and a further 61% would like to

· Streaming (50.47%), sponsored content (44.86%) and subscriptions (44.86%) are the most common revenue drivers

· More than a quarter (29%) of those that earn revenue from content creation get paid over £1,000 a month for doing so, with almost all (97%) believing their revenue will increase significantly over the next year

Despite the emerging gaming economy showing encouraging signs of growth, content creators are facing significant challenges when it comes to earning money from their fanbases. For those that are creating content but not yet making revenue, the top five challenges include:

1. Growing and keeping an audience (48%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Creating engaging content and managing creative stress (35%)

3. Making enough money consistently (35%)

4. Dealing with negative comments, fake product endorsements, or scams (35%)

5. Getting sponsorships or forming brand partnerships (32%)

Visa recognises content creators as small businesses and is committed to helping them get paid fast. Today, creators can easily and securely pay and be paid with Visa’s financial tools, resources, and products available to small businesses worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry, Gaming Content Creator said: “Visa getting involved in gaming is extremely exciting for me and other content creators like me. Each creator, influencer or broadcaster acts as a small business with lots of touch points for spending opportunities with their fans and communities. Having Visa dedicate real resources and time to acknowledging this part of the industry and providing services and solutions for all the potential payment opportunities for me and my peers is a massive step forward for this growing market.”

Frankie Ward, Gaming Content Creator said: “Gamers are passionate about investing in new games and supporting their longtime favorites. Many are active members of online communities, such as those setup and run by content creators, and they want to financially support these creators as well. To facilitate this, they need secure, fast, and reliable payment solutions they can trust—like those offered by Visa. What is exciting to hear is that Visa recognises this and is interested in making connections within the gaming space.”[AT2]

Supporting gamers unlock their potential

Visa’s research finds that the gaming sector is not only boosting the economy but also enhancing players’ skillset. 86% of gamers in the UK believe that playing or watching gaming or esports improves their problem-solving and quick-thinking skills. Gaming content creators share a similar view, with many feeling that it enhances their web design, development and digital skills (74%).