McDonalds has announced that they are increasing the price on their iconic cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years from £0.99 to £1.19 in order to keep up with the rising inflation.

And while McDonalds might be the goto for that fast food burger, Leeds offers plenty of restaurants for the real burger lover. There are hundreds of restaurants offering the American fast food favourite in the city, but these are the five best places for a hamburger in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Which are the five best burger restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews?

1. LS6 Dutch Fries

An LS6 Dutch Fries customer said: "Every time I've visited I have received the same great chips, evenly and well cooked, and since they started doing burgers they've been excellent too"

Where: 90 Brudenell Road, Leeds LS6 1EG

Rating: 5/5

“Simply amazing amazing food! Amazing beef! Amazing chips. Faultless every time. Very affordable prices too which is great.”

“The food here was absolutely mouth watering, the staff was very polite upon arrival and give us the best experience”

“Got this tasty burger as a takeaway with friends and it offered great value for money with a burger chips and a drink for £6. Would recommend if you are in the area and want a tasty burger”

You can find out more about LS6 Dutch Fries and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

2. Nation of Shopkeepers

Enjoy New York-style smashed burgers at Nation of Shopkeepers, which boasts a range of craft beers and a sheltered outdoor seating area. From the Sloppy Jalopy to The Big Cow, all patties use 100 per cent British grass-fed beef - freshly fired, smashed, stacked and served in a brioche bun.

Where: 27-37 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AG

Rating: 4.5/5

“We had the best time here! Amazing food and drink and incredibly friendly staff. I only wish we lived much nearer by so that we could come back again and again. We will definitely be returning when we are back in Leeds soon.”

“Lovely bar in Leeds city centre. Great food/drinks and service. Beth was an amazing bar manager that helped me find the perfect beer and food.”

“Beautiful place. Fab selection of gins and a lovely atmosphere. Food is decently priced with a good selection of vegans / veggies stuff.”

You can find out more about Nation of Shopkeepers and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

3. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar

Residence 74 is a popular neighbourhood cafe and bar in Ireland Wood. It's well-known for its tasty breakfasts, but also serves a selection of small plates in the evening - including kofta, pan-friend King Prawns, grilled halloumi, calamari and pitta with dips.

Where: 74 Otley Old Road, Leeds LS16 6LQ

Rating: 5/5

“We love eating here and visit quite often. The staff are always friendly and helpful and the food is amazing. Would definitely recommend”

“Such a nice vibe at this spot. It’s so diverse we’ve been for breakfast on a morning and drinks and burgers on an evening. It’s a chilled, intimate setting and the food and service is faultless. I’m still dreaming of the burgers from our last visit!”

“Food very good. Souvlaki starter, halloumi pitta and cheese burger. Chocolate brownie and expresso martini to finish. Delicious.”

You can find out more about Residence 74 Cafe & Bar and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

4. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

In tenth place, (Bengal Brasseries' site in Haddon Road came ninth), was Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood. The pub serves a selection of sharing plates and also classic dishes like fish and chips, in a Kirkstall three swords beer batter, homemade Shepard's pie and the Full Monty burger and chips. A reviewer said: "What a fabulous little gem. The service, the food, the atmosphere. Sunday Lunch was a true delight without the washing up. We opted to have our Lunch in the marquee and wasn’t disappointed, cosy and warm. Excellent. A real all rounder."

Where: Parkside Road Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4NE

Rating: 5/5

“Heard very good reviews about the Sunday roast but the pub menu is also excellent. Never usually eat completely vegetarian but the eggplant burger was outstanding. Highly recommend.”

“Unbelievable venue, unbelievable food and unbelievable service. I had the 3 pig burger, wife had the chicken and mushroom pie and parents had the fish and chips. Everything was great. The triple cooked chunky chips. Wow”

“The drinks deals were great and we really enjoyed the burgers from the food van. Fantastic ingredients and taste. All in all a great afternoon all round and we will certainly be back”

You can find out more about Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood and find a menu on Tripadvisor .

5. The Oxford Place

The Oxford Place is Leeds' only 100 per cent gluten-free restaurant (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Where: 2 Oxford Place, Leeds LS1 3AX

Rating: 5/5

“The Venison burger was absolutely amazing. Every bite was quality, great tasting meat. The onion rings were massive, crunchy and the best GF ones I’ve ever tasted.”

“For main we had the 8oz burger, the chicken & mushroom pie and the sea bream. I cannot even describe how nice this food is please just take my word for it and go and try it”

“The burger was the best burger I’ve ever had and accompanied by amazing fries and salad.”

You can find out more about The Oxford Place and find a menu on Tripadvisor .