McDonalds has announced that they are increasing the price on their iconic cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years from £0.99 to £1.19 in order to keep up with the rising inflation.
And while McDonalds might be the goto for that fast food burger, Leeds offers plenty of restaurants for the real burger lover. There are hundreds of restaurants offering the American fast food favourite in the city, but these are the five best places for a hamburger in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Which are the five best burger restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews?
1. LS6 Dutch Fries
Where: 90 Brudenell Road, Leeds LS6 1EG
Rating: 5/5
“Simply amazing amazing food! Amazing beef! Amazing chips. Faultless every time. Very affordable prices too which is great.”
“The food here was absolutely mouth watering, the staff was very polite upon arrival and give us the best experience”
“Got this tasty burger as a takeaway with friends and it offered great value for money with a burger chips and a drink for £6. Would recommend if you are in the area and want a tasty burger”
You can find out more about LS6 Dutch Fries and find a menu on Tripadvisor.
2. Nation of Shopkeepers
Where: 27-37 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AG
Rating: 4.5/5
“We had the best time here! Amazing food and drink and incredibly friendly staff. I only wish we lived much nearer by so that we could come back again and again. We will definitely be returning when we are back in Leeds soon.”
“Lovely bar in Leeds city centre. Great food/drinks and service. Beth was an amazing bar manager that helped me find the perfect beer and food.”
“Beautiful place. Fab selection of gins and a lovely atmosphere. Food is decently priced with a good selection of vegans / veggies stuff.”
You can find out more about Nation of Shopkeepers and find a menu on Tripadvisor.
3. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar
Where: 74 Otley Old Road, Leeds LS16 6LQ
Rating: 5/5
“We love eating here and visit quite often. The staff are always friendly and helpful and the food is amazing. Would definitely recommend”
“Such a nice vibe at this spot. It’s so diverse we’ve been for breakfast on a morning and drinks and burgers on an evening. It’s a chilled, intimate setting and the food and service is faultless. I’m still dreaming of the burgers from our last visit!”
“Food very good. Souvlaki starter, halloumi pitta and cheese burger. Chocolate brownie and expresso martini to finish. Delicious.”
You can find out more about Residence 74 Cafe & Bar and find a menu on Tripadvisor.
4. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood
Where: Parkside Road Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4NE
Rating: 5/5
“Heard very good reviews about the Sunday roast but the pub menu is also excellent. Never usually eat completely vegetarian but the eggplant burger was outstanding. Highly recommend.”
“Unbelievable venue, unbelievable food and unbelievable service. I had the 3 pig burger, wife had the chicken and mushroom pie and parents had the fish and chips. Everything was great. The triple cooked chunky chips. Wow”
“The drinks deals were great and we really enjoyed the burgers from the food van. Fantastic ingredients and taste. All in all a great afternoon all round and we will certainly be back”
You can find out more about Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood and find a menu on Tripadvisor.
5. The Oxford Place
Where: 2 Oxford Place, Leeds LS1 3AX
Rating: 5/5
“The Venison burger was absolutely amazing. Every bite was quality, great tasting meat. The onion rings were massive, crunchy and the best GF ones I’ve ever tasted.”
“For main we had the 8oz burger, the chicken & mushroom pie and the sea bream. I cannot even describe how nice this food is please just take my word for it and go and try it”
“The burger was the best burger I’ve ever had and accompanied by amazing fries and salad.”
You can find out more about The Oxford Place and find a menu on Tripadvisor.
For even more burger joints in Leeds, check out Tripadvisors Top 10 Burgers in Leeds list.