Tesco is to open a new spot in Leeds city centre after purchasing the site from Co-op.

The new Tesco store will open at West Point in the coming weeks following the recent closure of the Co-op at the site.

The Co-op confirmed to the YEP that it had closed its doors after being purchased by another company. They added that all staff who worked at the site would be transferred to the new operator.

In a statement received this morning (Monday) a spokesperson for Tesco said: “We’re excited to be planning a new store on West Point in Leeds. We look forward to welcoming customers to the store in the coming weeks and will keep the local community updated with our plans as we get closer to opening.”

The store will open after a refit and a spokesperson said they "look forward to serving the local community, providing customers with a range of great value fresh, frozen and store cupboard staples".

Following the closure a Co-op spokesperson said: “Co-op regularly reviews its locations and the difficult decision to sell a store is taken only after careful consideration.

"Co-op remains fully committed to serving Leeds communities, including three stores located within, or around, half a mile of the West Point location, in Burley Street; Sovereign Square and Merrion Way.”

They added that supporting staff at the store has been a “priority” and that all those employed at the store will be transferred to the new operator under employment regulations.

A sign was erected outside of the store in recent weeks warning shoppers that it would be closing, adding: “It’s been a pleasure serving your community. A new store will be opening here soon.”