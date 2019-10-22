Made Up Leeds is back for a weekend of celebrity events and beauty tips

Sian Gabbidon appears at Made Up Leeds showcasing her new collection.

Made Up Leeds makes a welcome return this weekend with a full and beauty-packed diary of events across the city

Dame Joan Collins imparts more of her beauty knowledge when she appears at Victoria Leeds in conversation at 3pm on Saturday, October 26, with her make-up artist, Alyn Waterman, as part of the Made Up Leeds festival.

Also appearing on that day is the inspirational Katie Piper, 1pm at Trinity Leeds, and at 2pm The Apprentice 2018 winner, partner to Lord Sugar, fashion designer and Leeds lass Sian Gabbidon, who will be showcasing her new partywear and apparel collection.

Dame Joan Collins comes to Victoria Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, The Beauty Space on Briggate returns with Harvey Nichols and John Lewis and Partners both hosting beauty pop-ups throughout the weekend. And The Beauty Space, Premier Model Management will host a live model casting from 2pm on Saturday. See @madeupleeds for more details.

Here’s what’s happening, courtesy of the Made Up Leeds team:

Minnie McGee

When: 1:00 pm on 26/10/19

Katie Piper will appear at Trinity Leeds

Location: Styling Stage, Trinity Leeds

Local lass Minnie McGee, stumbled into lip art after she created a piece for her AS art level, in 2010. Since then, she's made hundreds of designs and shares her work to 50,000 adoring followers. And she'll be bringing them to Made Up Leeds in a live masterclass

Sian Gabbidon

When: 2:00 pm on 26/10/19

Bryony Blake

Location: Everyman Cinema, Trinity Leeds

The Apprentice 2018 winner, partner to Lord Sugar & UK based fashion designer Sian Gabbidon will be joining us to talk all things boardroom and business as well as showcasing her new partywear & apparel collection which will be available to purchase during the event.

Katie Piper

When: 1:00 pm on 26/10/19

Reuben appears at Made Up Leeds

Location: Trinity Leeds

Best-selling international author, inspirational speaker, TV presenter and charity campaigner Katie Piper will be in conversation with Capital FMs JoJo to talk about her incredible work and career.

Joan Collins

When: 2:30 pm on 26/10/19

Location: Victoria Leeds

The legendary British Icon, Dame Joan Collins will be joined by her makeup artist Alyn Waterman to discuss all things makeup and beauty throughout her illustrious Hollywood career.

Reuben

When: 1:00 pm on 27/10/19

Location: Everyman, Trinity Leeds

British teenage beauty influencer Reuben de Maid will be with us to discuss and answer questions on his success as an influencer at such a young age, his past campaigns with huge beauty brands and new upcoming projects- including a new reality series.

Bryony Blake

When: 2:00 pm on 27/10/19

Location: Styling Stage, Trinity Leeds

Bryony has been working within the TV world as a makeup artist on successful shiny floor shows such as The X-Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing. She joins us to share her expert knowledge, tips and tricks in a live masterclass.

Cassie Lomas

When: 11am 27/10/19

Location: First Floor, Harvey Nichols

Join renowned celebrity makeup artist Cassie Lomas for an expert masterclass at Harvey Nichols, Leeds. Discover Cassie's industry secrets and learn about her hero products as she talks through her key looks for the season.

OFFERS

Victoria Leeds:

Penhaligon's: Fragrance profiling at the Penhaligon's pop up in Victoria Quarter and a complimentary

Scent Library with purchases of £120 across the weekend

Dyson at JL&P: Visit the Dyson stylists demonstrating the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer and Dyson AirWrap in Victoria Gate. Purchase the Supersonic™ Hair Dryer receive a complimentary Dyson designed display stand (same as Trinity)

Space NK: Spend £75 in store and get a complimentary beauty filled goodie bag

Trinity Leeds:

Clockface Beauty: Complimentary mini hand massages in store. Buy two items receive a free deluxe sample.

Boots: Free gift when purchasing £40 or more on recommended products - brands include Clarins, No7, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Liz Earle, Fenty Beauty, Dior, YSL, Chanel, Too Faced, IT Cosmetics, NYX, Becca, Glam Glow, Nude by Nature and Benefit.

Dyson: Air Wrap demonstrations

John Lewis & Partners

& Beauty: The oasis of calm tucked away on the fourth floor of John Lewis & Partners will be offering a host of discounts on appointments booked during the weekend. These include 3 for 2 on all waxing, Gel manicure & pedicure with a glass of fizz for £50 or 25% off for students on your first visit. Pop in during Made Up Leeds to find out what we can do for you. Offers must be redeemed by 30th Nov 2019

Beauty Society: Find our Beauty Guides in the Make Up Space on Briggate offering quick lipstick touch ups and news about the Beauty Society, coming soon to John Lewis & Partners, Leeds. When we’re not in the Make Up Space we’ll be on hand in store showcasing autumn make up trends and offering independent advice about the brands and services available from John Lewis & Partners.

Harvey Nichols

Beauty Studio Sessions: Discover a world of beauty with a series of intimate masterclasses in the Beauty Studio at Harvey Nichols, Leeds. Join our team of expert artists as they share their tricks and tips of the trade along with key looks for the season. Saturday 26th October and Sunday 27th October, Tickets £30, fully redeemable against purchases from the masterclass brand on the day. Includes a glass of Harvey Nichols Prosecco or non-alcoholic cocktail on arrival.

Temporary event link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beauty-studio-sessions-at-harvey-nichols-leeds-tickets-76031659741