Craig Wood, of Church Court in Yeadon, said he had complained to Tesco following their delivery of the bagels to his home but felt that he had been "fobbed off".

Tesco has apologised and provided details on how to get a refund on out-of-date products.

Craig Wood was horrified when he found that two packets of bagels were mouldy and out-of-date.

Mr Wood said that he received the delivery on Monday, March 18, adding: "Disgustingly they had sent me two packs of bagels that contained mould and were more than 10 days out of date. It's absolutely disgusting."

He claimed one pack of bagels went out of date on March 6 and the other expired on March 9.

He feared the mould spores could have contained penicillin, which he said his wife was allergic to.

Mr Wood said: "My wife is highly allergic to penicillin and if I hadn't of noticed she could have gone into anaphylactic shock and been hospitalised.

"It's only by chance that I saw them before her. It's very concerning."

He said he called up the customer complaints department and requested to be contacted by a member of staff from the store which the food was delivered from.

Mr Wood said: "I wanted to push it up the ladder and make a complaint but the guy I spoke with was rude and abrupt.

"I've not heard anything since. All I want is for someone to take some responsibility, explain how they can put it right and apologise properly."

He said he has received a full refund for the bagels A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear about this. We have very high standards for the food we deliver, and strict checks in place.