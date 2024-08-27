Leodis Games in Farsley, Leeds, crowned 'Games Store of the Year' for second successive year
Leodis Games at Springfield Mills won the industry award at the Prestige Awards, which are held to celebrate small and medium sized businesses.
Leodis Games was founded in 2016 and has been open at Springfield Mills in Farsley since 2018.
They specialise in tabletop wargames & card game; with large crowds frequently gathering to battle it out in the worlds of Warhammer.
Store owner Neil Prichard said: “This year has seen us increase staff numbers by 25%, store opening times to over 80 hours a week and we’ve continued to grow both in turnover & more importantly customers served.
“It’s fantastic to see the staff’s hard work throughout the year recognised by the judges and rewarded.”
