Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gaming store in Leeds has been crowned the ‘Games Store of the Year’ for the second consecutive year.

Leodis Games at Springfield Mills won the industry award at the Prestige Awards, which are held to celebrate small and medium sized businesses.

Leodis Games was founded in 2016 and has been open at Springfield Mills in Farsley since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leodis Games owner Neil Prichard said it was 'fantastic' to be named 'Games Store of the Year' for the second year running. | Leodis Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They specialise in tabletop wargames & card game; with large crowds frequently gathering to battle it out in the worlds of Warhammer.

Store owner Neil Prichard said: “This year has seen us increase staff numbers by 25%, store opening times to over 80 hours a week and we’ve continued to grow both in turnover & more importantly customers served.

“It’s fantastic to see the staff’s hard work throughout the year recognised by the judges and rewarded.”