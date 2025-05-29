Leeds woman captures adorable clip of duck and 18 chicks along the canal near Woodlesford Lock
The footage was caught by Jo Simpson on the canal by Woodlesford Lock and shows the mallard and cute little ducklings waddling through the shrubbery.
She said she “felt very lucky” to witness the moment, adding: “I got for a walk there every night. It’s my safe haven.
“There’s so much wildlife it’s unreal.”
Clips she captured of the moment received hundreds of responses on social media, with one viewer saying it was “mother nature at it's best”.
Ducklings can be seen at parks and ponds across Leeds for the next few months, with March until July being considered their hatching period.
