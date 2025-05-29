A Leeds woman’s footage of a mother duck and her 18 ducklings has caught the hearts of viewers.

The footage was caught by Jo Simpson on the canal by Woodlesford Lock and shows the mallard and cute little ducklings waddling through the shrubbery.

She said she “felt very lucky” to witness the moment, adding: “I got for a walk there every night. It’s my safe haven.

Jo Simpson said she felt "lucky" to witness the 18 ducklings while doing her daily walk by the canal in Leeds | Jo Simpson

“There’s so much wildlife it’s unreal.”

Clips she captured of the moment received hundreds of responses on social media, with one viewer saying it was “mother nature at it's best”.

Ducklings can be seen at parks and ponds across Leeds for the next few months, with March until July being considered their hatching period.