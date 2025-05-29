Leeds woman captures adorable clip of duck and 18 chicks along the canal near Woodlesford Lock

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Leeds woman’s footage of a mother duck and her 18 ducklings has caught the hearts of viewers.

The footage was caught by Jo Simpson on the canal by Woodlesford Lock and shows the mallard and cute little ducklings waddling through the shrubbery.

She said she “felt very lucky” to witness the moment, adding: “I got for a walk there every night. It’s my safe haven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jo Simpson said she felt "lucky" to witness the 18 ducklings while doing her daily walk by the canal in LeedsJo Simpson said she felt "lucky" to witness the 18 ducklings while doing her daily walk by the canal in Leeds
Jo Simpson said she felt "lucky" to witness the 18 ducklings while doing her daily walk by the canal in Leeds | Jo Simpson

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

“There’s so much wildlife it’s unreal.”

Clips she captured of the moment received hundreds of responses on social media, with one viewer saying it was “mother nature at it's best”.

Ducklings can be seen at parks and ponds across Leeds for the next few months, with March until July being considered their hatching period.

Related topics:LeedsNature

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice