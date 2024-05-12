Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’ve ever found yourself driving down the A64 in or out of Leeds, you’ll have caught a glimpse of this café.

The A64 Red Bus Café sits in a somewhat hard-to-reach turn just a short drive from Leeds and has long acted as a staple breakfast spot for lorry drivers as well as families heading for the coast or for a day out in York.

Whether you’ve driven down that road once or it’s your daily commuter route, you’ll definitely have noticed the peculiar café, which - as the name suggests - is made out of an old red double decker bus.

The iconic restaurant has been around for decades, and has gone through a number of owners, closures and re-openings - reopening again this winter after being closed for a few months.

Having driven past the boarded up bus myself a number of times over the last year, I was very happy when I once again saw signs for the joint popping up at the side of the road and cars and lorries alike parked on the side of the road.

I decided to try it out myself on a warm Thursday morning in May. Having run a few errands before deciding to stop for a bite to eat, I found myself driving towards Leeds, which made pulling up at the restaurant a bit of a task due to its location on the busy A-road.

When I think of double-decker buses, I think of them packed with commuters, making for a rather unpleasant time - but not here. When not logging around 100 people on their way from work or school, buses are actually surprisingly spacious.

The enclosed garden is quieter than you'd expect sitting next to a busy road.

The A64 Red Bus Café’s upper floor hosts a number of tables with enough room for a comfy group of two to four people. But with the weather as great as it was on my visit, I opted for the enclosed garden in the back.

This seating area is also where you place your order through a cut-out window and counter. You can also watch your meal being freshly cooked right after you order.

The menu is simple but has all the classics needed for a great breakfast or lunch. I went for a staple full English breakfast while my guest tried the breakfast wrap. Both came out fresh and hot pretty soon after we sat down. Neither of us had any complaints as we enjoyed breakfast in a surprisingly quiet and relaxed garden, considering the road was only a step away.

Together, our meals came to £19 with some change. We agreed this felt perfectly reasonable for the portions and service we received. Anywhere two people can eat for under £20 today feels like great value.

It's hard to fault a freshly cooked breakfast.

It’s really hard to fault a place like the A64 Red Bus Café - they serve simple but fresh food in an interesting setting for an affordable price, which is sometimes just exactly what you need.

Overall, I was pleased with the novelty of the diner and noted it would be a great place to bring out-of-towners. It is undoubtedly a favourite for its uniqueness.

Factfile

Address: York Rd, Leeds LS14 3AE

Telephone: 07886 672552

Opening hours: Mon, Closed; Tues-Sat, 7am-2.30pm; Sun, Closed

