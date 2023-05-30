Leeds news you can trust since 1890
7 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in Leeds according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers

Leeds is full of brilliant cafe's and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast - here are 7 of them as recommended by YEP readers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Whether you want a simple full English or looking for something fancier, Leeds has numerous great places for a cooked breakfast. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to name their favourite cafe's and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast - and here are seven of the most recommended ones.

Rose's Cafe on York Road was recommended by numerous YEP readers, gaining praise for their great selection of choices.

1. Rose's Cafe

4.5 star Cafe Nicole's on Anne Street, Morley, is popular for a cooked breakfast. Reader Stephen Clayforth said their "fried bread is possibly the best in Yorkshire if not the whole of Britain!"

2. Cafe Nicole's

Nigella's Cafe on Queen Street, Morley, serves a large farmhouse breakfast for £7.95, or a mega for £11.45. They also offer vegetarian options.

3. Nigella's Cafe

According to readers, Caz's Cafe on Wakefield Road, Swillington has one of the best breakfasts for a good price.

4. Caz's Cafe

According to readers, Caz's Cafe on Wakefield Road, Swillington has one of the best breakfasts for a good price. Photo: Google

