7 of the best places to buy a cooked breakfast in Leeds according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers
Leeds is full of brilliant cafe's and restaurants where you can get a great cooked breakfast - here are 7 of them as recommended by YEP readers
Whether you want a simple full English or looking for something fancier, Leeds has numerous great places for a cooked breakfast. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to name their favourite cafe's and restaurants serving a cooked breakfast - and here are seven of the most recommended ones.
Page 1 of 2